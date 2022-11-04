FULTON — Seeking its second-straight Section III Class A crown, the top-seeded Fulton varsity girls volleyball team will face second-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt at 6 p.m. today at Chittenango High School.

Fulton (16-0) advanced to the title match with a 3-0 sweep of rival Oswego in the semifinals. The Raiders took that match by game scores of 25-18, 25-9, and 25-13.

Recommended for you