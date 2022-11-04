FULTON — Seeking its second-straight Section III Class A crown, the top-seeded Fulton varsity girls volleyball team will face second-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt at 6 p.m. today at Chittenango High School.
Fulton (16-0) advanced to the title match with a 3-0 sweep of rival Oswego in the semifinals. The Raiders took that match by game scores of 25-18, 25-9, and 25-13.
The Raiders have dropped just two games all season long, and swept J-D in both meetings this year.
J-D (10-6) defeated Central Square 25-23, 21-25, 25-11, 25-19 in the other Class A semifinal match. The Rams were led by senior Catherine DeForest (9 kills), freshman Aaliyah Anderson (8 kills), senior Zamora McBride (6 kills), sophomore Merris Kessler (6 kills), sophomore Yeva Balayan (4 aces), junior Cadence Milligan (34 assists), and junior Kanami LaClair (10 digs).
Today’s championship match is a rematch from the 2021 finals, which saw Fulton sweep J-D 25-19, 25-17, 25-17.
Last year’s Raiders wound up 18-2 overall. They went on to defeat Massena in regional action, and then lost to perennial power Burnt Hills 3-0 in the state tournament.
This year, Coach Jessica Frost’s Raiders have a strong mix of power, depth, and defense.
Junior Natalie Frost, who had 16 kills in Wednesday’s semifinal win, leads the hitting attack. She is ably supported by seniors Addison Pickard, Madison Baum, and Riley Kempston, among others.
Senior setter Sydney Sachel tallied 24 assists, accurately distributing the ball to the Fulton hitters Wednesday and throughout the season.
Defensively, everybody gets in on the act for Fulton. Pickard (12 digs) and Frost (10 digs) led the way in Wednesday’s match, with sophomore Calie Shepard and senior Bella Bogardus among the other leaders.
