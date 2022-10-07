FULTON — Sophomore Mya Carroll tallied three goals and two assists as Fulton trounced visiting Oswego 6-0 in varsity girls soccer action Thursday.
Grace Clary, Drea Johnson, and Kaeli McCarthy also scored for the Red Raiders (6-6-1 overall).
In goal for Fulton, Emilee Vant (4 saves) and Myah Jones (2 saves) shared in the shutout.
It was another convincing win by Fulton over the Bucs. The first meeting in Oswego resulted in a 4-1 Raider triumph.
“I am very pleased with how my team played,” Fulton coach Jen Killian said. “The last time we were at Oswego it was a little bit more of a physical game, and we mentally kind of fell into that. Tonight we came out and we made a couple of changes. Oswego made some changes, we were able to adapt to them and I thought we played well and we played our game and took it to them.”
Oswego (4-9) applied some pressure in the early stages, with Rosie Wallace, Mia Fierro, and Sydney Hoefer among those leading the way. Buccaneer keeper Emma Burger made a nice play coming out of her goal to get to a ball before Fulton’s Drea Johnson could get to it for a shot.
Fulton took the lead with 33:36 left in the first half. Carroll, who scored four goals in the first meeting against Oswego, came up with the ball in the Oswego zone. She dribbled up the right side and kicked the ball inside the left post to make it 1-0.
Oswego’s Alaina DiBlasi nearly answered as her hard shot that seemed ticketed for the right post was knocked away by Vant.
Carroll, Olivia Bauer, and Johnson all had chances for Fulton in the middle of the half, with one shot by Johnson caroming off the crossbar.
With 6:07 to go in the half, Carroll possessed the ball deep in the left corner and sent a pass in front to Clary, who booted it into the net from close range. It was 2-0 at halftime.
The Raiders netted two goals in the first seven minutes of the second half to extend their margin. The second of those came on a long shot from the left side by Johnson with 33:04 left in the game.
Fulton’s next goal came after a cross was punched into the air by the Oswego keeper. When the ball came down it found its way into the net on the ensuing scramble.
Carroll completed her hat trick with 18:23 left in the game to account for the 6-0 final score.
Oswego’s Hoefer and Fierro had scoring opportunities in the closing minutes, but their shots were off the mark or deflected off Raider players.
Oswego coach Anthony Richmond said he was proud of his seniors for their effort, and disappointed that their games against Fulton this season were not as competitive as previous matchups with their rival.
“In the first 20 minutes we played with intensity and then gave up a bad goal and another bad goal,” Richmond said. “We didn’t stay with it and (Fulton) kept with it. That’s a team with intensity. They’re a very good team and well coached.”
Oswego will hold its Senior Night on Tuesday with a home game against Jamesville-DeWitt.
Fulton’s next game will be its Senior Night contest on Tuesday at home against Watertown.
