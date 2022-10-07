FULTON Oswego Girls soccer 10.6

Fulton’s Mya Carroll (left) and Oswego’s Sydney Hoefer go after the ball during Thursday’s varsity soccer game in Fulton. The Raiders beat Oswego, 6-0.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

FULTON — Sophomore Mya Carroll tallied three goals and two assists as Fulton trounced visiting Oswego 6-0 in varsity girls soccer action Thursday.

Grace Clary, Drea Johnson, and Kaeli McCarthy also scored for the Red Raiders (6-6-1 overall). 

