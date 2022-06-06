ITHACA — With one state playoff game already under their belts, the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team entered Saturday with “confidence.”
And the Red Raiders turned that confidence into a trip to the state semifinals, defeating Johnson City (Section IV) 13-5 in the Class C regional championship on Saturday. For Fulton, it’s yet another milestone in a remarkable year of growth for the Red Raider squad.
“It’s crazy,” said head coach Brandon Weaver of advancing to the semifinals. “We’re happy. We feel like we’re playing good at the right time, and we’re going to continue to build off this. Anything can happen when you get to this point.”
“I think (the first regional game) gave us a lot of confidence, actually,” said senior MaKenzie Miner. “We’ve been playing really well as a team, and I think it’s great where we’ve come from.”
And the team has certainly come a long way. Fulton began the season with 13 new players, said Weaver, after graduating nine seniors from the previous years’ team.
The Red Raiders started the year 3-5, but have won 12 of 13 games since, including eight consecutive after Saturday’s regional final.
In the Section III tournament, Fulton survived a late push from Homer in the semifinals before winning a rematch of last season’s title game, defeating #1-seed Jamesville-DeWitt 11-9.
And after a pair of regional wins, the Red Raiders have turned that momentum into a trip to Cortland with the chance to play for a state championship.
“It’s really exciting,” added senior Courtney Bednarz. “I’m really proud of our team as a whole. We’ve done really well this season, and it’s showing. I’m just hoping we can go further and further, and keep up the momentum.”
Fulton wasted no time setting the tone on Saturday, scoring a pair of goals in the opening minute. Carleigh Patterson found Mya Carroll in front for the game’s first goal just 31 seconds in, with Patterson finishing a free-position chance 22 seconds later.
After starting the sub-regional game a bit “flat-footed,” Weaver said the Red Raider squad came out much stronger in Saturday’s regional final.
“That’s something we really talked about in practice,” said Weaver. “We want to make sure we come out with some pretty good momentum, get on the board quickly, and play solid D. And we did.”
“The momentum helped a lot, the draws, everything,” added Patterson of the start. “Getting off to a good start is always good.”
Anna Bednarz found Carroll and Addy Pickard in front for consecutive goals, making it 4-0 before the sophomore finished one herself, curling around the net to give the Red Raiders an early five-goal lead.
“Yeah, the energy was definitely there,” said Courtney Bednarz of the team’s start. “As a whole team, we were definitely hyped that we won sectionals, and we just want to keep going as far as we can and working our hardest.”
Patterson beat a defender off a screen and finished to make it 6-0, with a free-position chance for Carroll leading to another Fulton goal and a Johnson City timeout.
Anna Bednarz added her second goal with eight minutes left in the half, and Carroll tucked home her fourth goal before the break, giving the Red Raiders a 9-0 advantage at halftime.
After holding the Wildcats scoreless in the first half, Courtney Bednarz said the Red Raider defense was “very aggressive” in the opening 25 minutes.
“Defensively, we were definitely very aggressive,” Bednarz said. “We had a lot of turnovers, we worked very well as a team.”
With a nine-goal lead at halftime, Weaver said the message was to “keep the gas pedal down.”
“We play our game, we don’t change anything,” said the head coach. “We want to build that momentum going into next week.”
Less than two minutes into the second half, Carroll added another goal, stretching Fulton’s lead to 10. Johnson City still had life, however, with Emma McCaffrey finishing a free-position chance to get the Wildcats on the board with 16 minutes remaining.
Fulton senior Bella Cary found Anna Bednarz in front for a quick response, pushing the lead back to ten, but Johnson City added goals by Sydney Majewski, Makenzie Lombardini, and Shelby Pepper to trim the deficit to seven goals with under six minutes left.
“We knew they weren’t going to go away,” Weaver said of the second half. “We came out a little flat (in the second half). ... But we’re happy to get the win.”
The Red Raiders answered the Wildcats’ run, with consecutive goals by Patterson making it 13-4 with four minutes to play. A late free-position chance from Pepper wrapped up the scoring, as the Red Raiders watched the final minutes tick away in a 13-5 victory.
With the win, Fulton (15-6) advances to play Honeoye Falls-Lima (Section V) in Friday’s state semifinals at 1 p.m. at SUNY Cortland.
“We did a really good job of moving the ball, and I think we just worked really well as a team on both sides, offense and defense,” said Cary of the win, adding that “it’s fun” to move on.
“It’s a great feeling,” Miner said of advancing. “Coming into senior year with all of them, it’s really fun.”
“I’m excited to move on,” Patterson added. “I’ve never done this before. … It’s super exciting.”
Carroll scored five goals for Fulton, while Patterson had four goals and an assist. Anna Bednarz had three goals and two assists, while Addy Pickard recording a goal and an assist and Cary added an assist. Molly Evans made five saves in the first half, while Ella Halladay stopped four shots in the second half for Fulton.
After having just one day of practice between each regional game, the Red Raiders now have five days between the regional championship and Friday’s state semifinal.
“We’re just going to build,” Weaver said. “Nothing changes, our practices are the same. We’re going to continue to build momentum, we’re going to come up with a good gameplan, like we do every game, and hopefully be able to move on.”
“We’re feeling good,” added the Red Raiders’ head coach. “Offensively, I think we’re really coming together at the right time, as the season progressed.
“We’re going to be ready.”
