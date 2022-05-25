Fulton girls lacrosse rolls past Carthage in sectional quarterfinals

FULTON — Fulton girls lacrosse head coach Brandon Weaver said the team began its season with a goal: Reach the Section III Class C sectional final, and win.
The Red Raiders completed “day one” of that goal on Tuesday, cruising past Carthage 18-3 at home in the sectional quarterfinals.
“That was our mindset, every minute we’re on the field, we’re going to play like it’s our last game and last opportunity to be out here and give everything we’ve got,” said Weaver. “That’s what we want to continue throughout sectionals, and hopefully bring home a title.”
Fulton certainly appeared to follow this philosophy on Tuesday, quickly jumping out in front and continuing to add on throughout the night.
Just under two minutes in, sophomore Carleigh Patterson finished after being granted a free-position shot, beating Carthage goaltender Jayden Brown for the game’s first goal.
A minute later, it was fellow sophomore Anna Bednarz scoring, taking a pass from Patterson and breaking in alone to make it 2-0.
Weaver said he was “really happy” with the early play of his team, noting that the Red Raiders were able to move the ball well.
“We had a variety of people touching the ball, getting the ball moved around,” said Weaver. “We were limiting unforced errors and stuff, and that was a big thing today. Keeping possession, and taking opportunities when they were there.”
A penalty to Fulton gave Carthage some offensive zone time, and Brooklynne Perrigo spun off a defender and scored to cut the lead to 2-1 with 20:26 left in the first half.
The Red Raiders, however, took full control from there, scoring 14 unanswered goals over the following 31 minutes of game time.
Bednarz finished a feed from Mandy Miller in close, making it 3-1 with 17 minutes to go in the half. Mya Carroll won the ensuing faceoff, and sprinted down the middle of the field before finishing to extend the lead to 4-1.
“We knew we had to come out hard,” said Patterson of the team’s start.
Carroll said the Raiders were able to win draws, “always having possession for the most part.”
Bednarz added a natural hat trick, scoring three straight goals in the span of just under six minutes. The run pushed Fulton’s lead to 7-1, and three straight goals from Carroll, including one that saw her weave around several defenders, extended the lead to 10-1.
Weaver said the Red Raiders had success with slowing down the tempo offensively, and spreading the ball around.
“One thing we’ve pushed all year was to be patient,” Weaver said. “You let the play open up and come to you. By doing that, it gives us better offensive options and opportunities.”
Patterson finished a free-position chance with 2:52 to go, then scored off a feed from Carroll to send the Red Raiders to halftime with a 12-1 advantage.
Despite the big halftime lead, Weaver said he wanted his team to “continue to play (their) game,” for the final 25 minutes of action.
Bednarz opened up the second-half scoring just under two minutes in, extending the lead to 13-1. Carroll added three straight goals from here, completing Fulton’s run of 14 unanswered tallies.
Weaver made note of the trio of Carroll, Bednarz, and Patterson, who combined to score 16 of Fulton’s 18 goals.
“They’re young, and they’ve continued to grow all season,” said Weaver of the three players. “They have really developed a great on-field relationship, and trust each other. ... They anchor our offense, and our offense is built around them, where it allows us to get production from other players by going through them.”
Carroll said the three players “started growing together” last season, noting that their “bond was found” this year.
“We’ve been playing for a while, so we know how each other play,” Patterson added. “We know our strengths and weaknesses, so that helps.”
Carthage got back on the scoreboard with 12 minutes remaining, when Isabelle Wormwood tucked the ball home to make it 16-2.
The Red Raiders added late goals from senior Makenzie Miner, in her final game on Fulton’s home turf, and Lauren Bush. Carthage scored the game’s final goal, with Georgiana Doldo pushing a shot home with 26 seconds remaining, bringing the game to an 18-3 final score.
Weaver said it was “a great second half” for the Raiders.
“I was happy, everyone got in,” said Weaver. “A lot of different people playing some different positions, which is something we tried to emphasize this season, giving everyone an opportunity. It was nice to be able to do that.”
Carroll scored seven goals and added an assist in the win for the Red Raiders. Bednarz had six goals and an assist, while Patterson recorded three goals and two assists.
Miner and Bush also scored goals, while Addy Pickard, Miller, and Kaeli McCarthy added assists. Molly Evans made one save on two shots, while Ella Halladay stopped two of four shots in goal.
Fulton (11-6) will play at Homer (13-4) at 7 p.m. today in the Class C semifinals. The winner will play for the Class C championship on May 31 at SUNY Cortland.
Patterson said the mindset for today’s semifinal will be the same as it was for Tuesday’s victory.
“Same thing for the start of this game,” said Patterson. “We’ve got to have a good practice tomorrow, we’ve got to come out strong, get some draws, get hyped for it and play well.”
“Tomorrow at practice, it’s going to be another hard practice,” Weaver said “We’re going to work through everything, and get ready to take on (Homer), and hopefully move on to the finals on Tuesday.”
Bednarz said “playing as a team is a strong key factor,” for today’s game.
“We just have to be really focused, and go in there confident, and play our best like we know we can,” added Carroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.