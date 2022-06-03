Fulton girls lacrosse pulls away from Canton in second half, advances to Regional Finals

DEWITT — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team kept it rolling on Thursday, pulling away from Canton High School (Section X) in the second half for a 20-7 victory, clinching a spot in the NYSPHSAA Class C Regional Finals.
It was a quick turnaround for the Red Raider squad, with Thursday’s Sub-Regional game coming just two days after the team won its first-ever Section III title. Head coach Brandon Weaver said the short break “was tough” for the team.
“We did come out pretty sluggish, a little flat-footed, especially on defense,” said Weaver. “But, again, they rallied. They came back, and the second half was exactly what I was expecting them to be the whole game.”
The win was just another example of the “resiliency” that the Red Raiders have shown this season, Weaver noted.
“We’ve strung a lot of wins together, a lot of one-goal games, overtime games,” Weaver said. “We’ve learned to play with some resiliency, being able to take pressure and turn the game around when we needed to. ... That’s what we did in the second half.”
Sophomore Anna Bednarz said the Red Raiders “just had to get (their) momentum back” in the second half.
“We just had to slow it down and play our game,” added fellow sophomore Carleigh Patterson of the second-half push.
Fulton’s Mya Carroll opened the scoring just 15 seconds in, winning the draw and weaving around a defender before tucking the ball home. A goal by Sydney Sachel less than a minute later made it 2-0, but the Bears were able to hang around for much of the opening half.
Vivian Coburn wrapped around the net and finished to get Canton on the board, making it 2-1 before the Red Raiders answered with consecutive goals by Patterson and Sachel. Canton’s Olivia Francey responded by converting a free-position chance, cutting the Fulton lead to 4-2 in the first 13 minutes of play.
Carroll found senior Bella Cary in front to make it 5-2, and then got to the middle of the field before scoring her second goal, extending the lead to four. Back-to-back goals by Canton’s Haley Stevenson and Coburn, however, cut the Fulton lead to 6-4 with six minutes until the half.
Weaver said Fulton initially “came out strong,” but noted that Canton was able to respond later in the half.
“Canton was able to make some adjustments on the draw, and they were able to get some draws, and they got some momentum going their way,” said Weaver. “Not what we were expecting. ... It’s nice to get a lead, I think that helps, but it was not the start we expected.”
Weaver called a timeout after the lead was trimmed to two, and just 11 seconds after play resumed, Patterson beat goaltender Amelia Rodee to push the lead back to three goals. With 3:47 until halftime, Patterson found Carroll for another goal, extending Fulton’s lead to 8-4.
Again, however, the Bears were able to respond, with a late goal by Stevenson cutting the deficit to three entering halftime.
Sophomore Anna Bednarz said the Red Raiders “came out flat-footed” in the opening half, while Carroll said the team “had to step it up” entering the second half.
“Coach just said we had to play like the team we knew that we were,” added Patterson. “We had to play as one.”
And the tide turned drastically in the second half, with Fulton outscoring Canton 12-2 over the latter portion of the game. Two goals in 24 seconds by Carroll and Patterson pushed the lead to 10-5, with Bednarz later making it a six-goal game.
Weaver said draw controls were the major key to Fulton gaining separation in the second half.
“I think it was the draw. That was the key,” said Weaver. “When you can possess the ball, that’s when you can score. We were able to string some draws together, which allowed us to put some balls in the back of the net.”
Coburn got a goal back for the Bears with 20:54 remaining, but the Red Raiders then responded with nine unanswered goals.
Patterson fed Carroll in front for another goal, then scored two goals of her own in the span of 18 seconds. Bednarz wrapped around the net and finished a minute later, making it 15-6.
Fulton continued to cruise, adding goals from Addy Pickard, Mandy Miller, and a goal apiece from Carroll, Patterson, and Bednarz over the final minutes. Allison Kiah finally ended Canton’s scoring drought with five minutes remaining, bringing the game to its 20-7 final score.
Patterson said “it feels great” to advance.
“We’ve just got to keep focusing on practicing and play each game one by one,” said Patterson, who finished the day with six goals and four assists for Fulton.
Carroll had six goals and three assists for the Red Raiders. Bednarz had three goals and five assists, with Sachel adding two goals. Miller had a goal and an assist, while Cary and Pickard both added goals. Molly Evans made two saves in goal for Fulton, while Ella Halladay stopped one shot.
“I’m super proud of us, everyone and our teammates and coaches,” Bednarz said after clinching the win. Carroll added that it’s “been a great season.”
And that season will continue today, as Fulton (14-6) will face off with Johnson City (Section IV) in the Class C Regional Finals at 1 p.m. at Ithaca High School. The winner will advance to next Friday’s state semifinals at SUNY Cortland.
“It’s great,” said Weaver of advancing. “At this point, any time you can win a game and move on is awesome. It’s an experience that none of us have had at Fulton from the girls lacrosse side.”
And while the head coach admitted the experience can be both exciting and "a little bit nerve-wracking,” he also emphasized that the Red Raider squad is “special.”
“This team is special,” Weaver added. “This team makes adjustments, and they play well together, and I feel like we can play against anybody that we go up against.”
And the mindset for Saturday will be the same as it has been all year.
“Go out, play like it’s our last game,” said Weaver. “No regrets on the field. Play together, play for each other, and have fun.”
And the Red Raiders certainly seem to be having plenty of fun at the moment.
“We’re all on cloud nine right now,” Weaver said.
