Fulton girls lacrosse holds off Homer, sets up title game rematch vs J-D

CENTRAL SQUARE — A late timeout and offensive surge, combined with some quick sticks on defense, helped the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team extend its season on Thursday, defeating Homer 13-12 in the Section III Class C semifinals.
The Red Raiders, who led by five goals early in the second half, were forced to battle back after the Trojans went on a run of seven unanswered goals to take a late 12-10 lead.
A late timeout called by head coach Brandon Weaver, Fulton’s second of the half, proved to be the turning point.
“It came down to understanding that we had worked so hard to get to this point,” Weaver said of his message during the timeout. “The whole season was a buildup to this moment. And we worked to get ourselves in a position to be here, and we didn’t want to let that go.”
Initially, the Red Raiders came storming out of the gates, scoring the game’s first four goals and taking an eventual 9-5 lead into halftime.
Addy Pickard opened the scoring after she cut to the slot and finished a pass from Bednarz just under seven minutes in. Just over 30 seconds later, Bella Cary finished a free-position opportunity to make it 2-0.
Minutes later, Mya Carroll wove her way around several defenders before burying another goal, then set up Carleigh Patterson for Fulton’s fourth goal.
Camryn Calabro got Homer on the board with 11:21 until halftime, but the Red Raiders had a response, with Patterson winding up and ripping a shot past Trojans’ goalie Sarah Sovocool to push the lead back to four.
The teams continued to trade goals, with Calabro scoring again before Bednarz responded for Fulton. Kloey Roos scored with 5:57 left in the half, cutting the lead to three, but Patterson answered by battling through contact to bury another goal.
Weaver said being able to answer each of the Trojans’ tallies was “a big thing.”
“If you let a team get back two or three goals, that momentum switches and it really can get them going in the right direction and take the momentum away from us,” said Weaver. “That was something we did pretty well in the first half, limiting their runs.”
A free-position chance for Carroll resulted in her second goal with 3:42 until halftime, giving Fulton an 8-3 lead. The Trojans were able to string together some possessions, however, and consecutive goals from Roos made it 8-5 before Cary finished a pass from Bednarz with 34 seconds remaining, sending the Red Raiders to the break with a 9-5 lead.
At the break, Carroll said the team felt “really good, honestly.”
“At halftime, we were all pumped up, and that definitely helped us to keep going,” said Carroll.
“I thought we possessed the ball really well,” Weaver said of the first half. “I thought we limited our unforced errors, and had great opportunities on the offensive end.”
Bednarz scored the first goal of the second half, bouncing a shot home to extend Fulton’s lead to 10-5 just a minute into play.
However, as Weaver said, “things changed a little bit” in the second half.
Calabro and Roos each scored less than 30 seconds apart, cutting the lead to three with 22 minutes remaining. Four minutes later, Gracie Patriarco wound up from outside and ripped a shot home, making it 10-8 with 18 minutes left.
This led to Weaver calling timeout in an attempt to “slow their momentum.” However, the Trojans kept it going, with a free-position shot from Calabro cutting the lead to one before Hannah Slade tied the game with 10:50 remaining.
And the goals kept coming for Homer, with Roos scoring back-to-back to give the Trojans a 12-10 lead with 8:35 left.
Weaver called another timeout at this point, and it would be the one to turn the momentum in Fulton’s favor.
Carroll said the message was to “start playing like we know we can,” while Bednarz said Weaver reminded the team “what (they’re) capable of.”
The message worked, and with 5:46 remaining, Patterson ripped a shot past goaltender Sarah Sovocool to cut Homer’s lead to one. Just 1:25 later, Carroll was awarded a free-position chance, and scored to tie the game once again.
Less than a minute after Carroll’s equalizer, Patterson buried another shot after getting a free-position opportunity, giving Fulton a 13-12 lead with 3:27 left to play.
Weaver had praise for the trio of Carroll, Patterson, and Anna Bednarz, who were the driving forces for the Red Raiders offensively.
“All season long, when we needed a goal, they’ve been there to do it,” said Weaver. “They’ve grown so much as players. ... When we needed them to step up, they did. And that’s huge.”
While the trio is made up entirely of underclassmen, possibly the biggest play of the day came from a Red Raider senior.
With time winding down, Fulton was content to simply pass the ball around and run out the clock, but the Trojans were able to recover possession for one last rush with 10 seconds on the clock.
As Homer moved into Fulton’s end of the field, Red Raider senior defender Makenzie Miner reached from behind, using her stick to knock the ball loose as time expired, preventing the Trojans from attempting a game-tying shot.
“Makenzie has now saved us in three one-goal games,” said Weaver of the play. “When we need her to step up, she has stepped up every time. I can’t be more proud.”
Patterson scored four goals for the Red Raiders, while Carroll had three goals and two assists and Bednarz recorded two goals and two assists. Bella Cary scored twice for Fulton, with Addy Pickard adding a goal and Mandy Miller adding an assist. Molly Evans made five saves in goal, while Ella Halladay made three saves.
Fulton (12-6) will face off against Jamesville-DeWitt (15-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY Cortland for the Section III girls lacrosse Class C Championship. It will be a rematch of last year’s title game, where the Red Rams defeated the Red Raiders 10-7.
The two squads have faced off twice this season, both wins for J-D. However, Weaver and the Fulton squad were quick to note that a lot has changed since their last meeting, which occurred on April 18. The Red Raiders have gone 9-2 since the second meeting with the Red Rams this season.
“We’re a different team than when we played them the first two times,” Weaver said. “I feel like we’ve come a long way.”
“We played them back-to-back like a month ago,” Carroll added. “We’re definitely a better, stronger team now.”
And as both Patterson and Bednarz noted, “it’s hard to beat a team three times.”
Weaver said the team knows “what (they) have to do” approaching Tuesday’s title game.
“As long as we control the controllables that we’re responsible for, I feel like the outcome will be what we need it to be,” said Weaver. “These girls have worked so hard to get to this point, and they’re ready to continue the work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.