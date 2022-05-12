Fulton girls lacrosse gets past Oswego on senior night

FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team honored its seniors Tuesday, as the Red Raiders put an exclamation point on the celebration with a 19-7 win over Oswego.
Fulton head coach Brandon Weaver said “it’s been great” to see the Raiders’ three seniors grow through the years.
“I have been coaching those three since they were young,” said Weaver. “I’ve had them all the way up through ULA, then JV, and now varsity. It’s been great for me to see these guys grow, and become not just great lacrosse players but great young women.”
The Red Raiders’ three seniors are: Bella Cary, Courtney Bednarz, and MaKenzie Miner.
“It means a lot,” said Bednarz of the senior night celebration. “I liked being together as a whole and celebrating my senior night with my family and friends.”
“(The team is) like my family,” Miner said. “I’ve been with those two (Cary and Bednarz) since eighth grade, I’m wicked close with them.”
Cary echoed this, saying her teammates have “become some of my best friends.”
“All the people I’m closest with are on the team, so it’s fun being able to play with them,” said Cary.
Weaver said the trio has “shown great leadership” with a relatively young team.
“We had 13 new players to start the season, so it was a lot to learn,” said Weaver. “We started out a little slow, and we’ve been going in the right direction. I owe a lot to the senior group for that.”
Fulton carried the energy into the start of the game, scoring the first eight goals of the contest. Oswego goalie Allyson Bruns stood tall in net early, but just under five minutes in, a free position goal from Mya Carroll gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead.
Anna Bednarz quickly followed up with a goal to make it 2-0, with Carroll adding her second goal 30 seconds later. Bednarz added three more goals in the span of six minutes, with tallies by Isabella Bogardus and Carleigh Patterson giving the Red Raiders an 8-0 advantage.
“I was actually pretty happy the way we started the game,” Weaver said, noting he was “concerned about coming out flat” after the senior night festivities. “We got a lot of shots off, hit some posts, hit some crossbars, which is going to happen. But I was proud of the girls for being resilient and keeping shooting, and playing good defense.”
Oswego head coach Ted Beers said the Red Raiders “play well together,” also mentioning the strong early play of Buc goaltender Allyson Bruns.
“They move the ball well, and you can’t take that away from good teams,” said Beers. “I have to say, our starting goalie, Allyson Bruns, played great.”
Oswego got on the board with 3:59 left in the first half, with Alaina DiBlasi finishing a free position shot to cut the deficit to 8-1. Carroll responded with another goal for Fulton, but back-to-back goals from the Bucs’ Bella Koproski cut the lead to 9-3 at halftime.
Patterson and Olivia Metcalf opened the second-half scoring with two goals exactly a minute apart, but Oswego responded with a quick run of its own.
DiBlasi beat Fulton goalie Ella Halladay off a feed from Cora Shiel to cut the lead to 11-4, with Azalia Avery getting another goal back for the Bucs two minutes later. The pressure continued, and DiBlasi’s third goal cut the lead to five and forced a Fulton timeout.
Weaver said the timeout was to allow his team to “kind of regroup.”
“I felt like we were flat-footed on defense,” said Weaver. “We lost a few draws, so we talked about just making some adjustments both on defense and in the draw circle.”
“We talked about coming in and trying to play a little bit wider, get some possession and force them to have to play better defense on us,” Beers said of the Bucs’ run. “We had several really good scoring chances. In that three-minute stint, I want to say seven, eight good shots and three goals out of it, and a couple opportunities where we just couldn’t capitalize. But that was a good rhythm.”
Fulton regained control out of the timeout, with Carroll scoring twice over the following three minutes to push the lead to 13-6. Cary followed up with another goal just 36 seconds later, and another tally from Carroll made it 15-6.
Patterson scored twice in the final 10 minutes, with Rileigh Drake also getting on the scoreboard for the Red Raiders. DiBlasi got a goal back with 6:12 remaining, the final score of the day for Oswego.
Cary added her second goal with 30 seconds remaining, wrapping up a 19-7 win for Fulton.
“It was good, I was happy,” said Weaver of the win. “Everyone got in, got plenty of playing time from our bench. A lot of touches offensively, which is only going to help us going forward.”
Carroll scored six goals for Fulton, while Patterson had four goals and two assists. Anna Bednarz had four goals and an assist, with Cary scoring twice and adding an assist. Bogardus, Metcalf, and Drake rounded out the goal-scoring, with Mandy Miller and Addy Pickard recording assists. Ella Halladay made five saves in net.
DiBlasi led the Bucs with four goals and an assist in the loss. Koproski scored twice, with Avery adding a goal and Shiel picking up two assists. Bruns made 14 saves in goal.
Oswego (4-9) played at Syracuse at 5 p.m. Wednesday, in a game that ended after press time.
“We need to try to focus on finishing out the last two wins and see if we can’t squeeze into sectionals,” Beers said. “We’ve spoken about what we need to do as a group, where we are, where we could finish. Talking about momentum, and having discipline, and trying to finish out the season in our favor, or at least get back into sectionals and just have that opportunity to extend it a little bit longer.”
Fulton (8-6) will play at Horseheads (Section IV) at 5:30 p.m. today, as the Red Raiders’ regular season winds down. The first round of sectionals is scheduled to begin on May 21.
“We are just continuing to build, moving forward with our development of both our offense and defense, and making less mistakes,” said Weaver. “That’s our goal going forward into sectionals. I feel if we can get to that point, we’ll be very competitive.”
“As long as we stay together as a team and stick together, I think we’ll do well in sectionals,” Cary said.
“Communication is also very important,” Bednarz added. “I think if we do that, we can go far in sectionals, and I’m really excited for it.”
