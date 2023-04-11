Mya Carroll vs. J-D

Fulton's Mya Carroll (right) tries to look for an open teammate as she's battled by a Jamesville-DeWitt defender on Tuesday during the Red Raiders' 16-14 loss to the Red Rams. Carroll had four goals in the contest.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — In a repeat matchup of the 2022 Section III Class C girls lacrosse title game, the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team fell to visiting Jamesville-DeWitt, 16-14, on Tuesday.

Fulton coach Brandon Weaver said he didn’t expect “anything less,” anticipating a tight game against the Red Rams. But in a momentum-based game, it was J-D that took control early in the second half and didn’t relent the lead.

