FULTON — In a repeat matchup of the 2022 Section III Class C girls lacrosse title game, the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team fell to visiting Jamesville-DeWitt, 16-14, on Tuesday.
Fulton coach Brandon Weaver said he didn’t expect “anything less,” anticipating a tight game against the Red Rams. But in a momentum-based game, it was J-D that took control early in the second half and didn’t relent the lead.
“They had some draws right in a row and made some fast break points,” Weaver said. “They got the momentum in their direction. It’s hard, sometimes you just can’t break that.”
It was the Red Rams who opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the first half after Caroline Stone found the back of the net. While it took some time for Fulton to respond, Mya Carroll went coast-to-coast after getting a pass from goaltender Molly Evans.
Carroll tied the game with 16:55 left in the frame before J-D’s Macy Durkin responded six seconds later. The Red Rams won the draw and sprinted in on a two-on-one, and Durkin found twine to take the lead back.
Carroll added a pair of goals — first with 15:33 left after she was in the slot, and then with 12:57 left after cutting in from the corner — before J-D had an immediate answer at 12:10 to tie the game back at 3-3.
The teams traded goals until Fulton went on a three-goal run. Anna Bednarz cut in from the side to put the Red Raiders up 5-4 with 5:09 left before Carleigh Patterson found Olivia Metcalf after a free-position opportunity to give Fulton a 6-4 advantage at 21:06.
The duo connected again with 2:29 left in similar fashion, but J-D got the final goal of the opening half after Brooke Bort scored on a player-advantage with 2:04 left.
But J-D had some momentum to kick off the second stanza, scoring four goals within five-and-a-half minutes to go up 9-7. Fulton finally got one back after Patterson got a bounce shot into the back of the net with 18:57 left in the game.
“We struggled a little on the draw, which is something we haven’t done in the past. But, it’s something we’ll start working in practice tomorrow, getting ready for the next game,” Weaver said. “J-D was quick, and I felt we were just getting outhustled.”
Another Fulton goal tied up the contest, and just like the first half, both teams traded goals until it was 11-11.
Due to a player injury, Fulton adjusted its offense a little bit and just couldn’t find the back of the net. Meanwhile, J-D’s speed allowed the Red Rams to score five unanswered goals to go up 16-11 with 4:11 left in the contest.
“We wanted to slow it down. We didn’t want to get into a race with them. We knew they were going to be a quick team,” Weaver said. “Offensively, we looked good at times. There were a few times where we could’ve been a little bit better on the offensive end. (We hit) a couple pipes, and if the ball goes here or there, it’s a different game.”
Fulton did score the final three goals of the contest with Bednarz adding a goal with 3:33 left, and then Cali Shaw got her first two varsity goals with 1:57 left and 1:08 left — both off free positions at the top of the arc — to round out the 16-14 score.
Weaver said he was happy with the Red Raiders getting a “few more goals on the board” to “put some pressure” on J-D.
“We just didn’t have enough time on the clock,” he said.
Weaver also noted Fulton’s goalie tandem — Molly Evans and Ella Halladay — but said Evans had “the hot hand” in the contest.
“She definitely kept us in the game during the first half,” Weaver said. “We’re going to keep moving, and our goalies are going to keep working, trying to get better.”
Carroll led Fulton with four goals. Patterson and Bednarz both had three-goal hat tricks. Metcalf and Shaw tacked on a pair of goals.
Fulton (1-1) hosts East Syracuse-Minoa next Tuesday.
Weaver said the Red Raiders will make “the adjustments (they) need to make,” and that he’s not too worried, given how early in the season it is.
“All-in-all, I want to win the game, but we’re going to learn from this. Our goal is to not win this game, but to win the last game,” Weaver said. “I know once we get going in the right direction, and we get some momentum in our direction, as a team, we’re going to be difficult to beat. I feel very confident that by the end of the season, we’re going to be where we need to be.”
