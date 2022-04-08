FULTON — The Fulton varsity girls basketball team won 15 games during the 2021-22 season. It’s a win total that Fulton hasn’t reached in nearly two decades.
The phrase that served as the foundation for this season’s success could be found on warm-up shirts throughout the program. “Locked In” emphasizes effort, attitude and family as the groundwork for success on and off the court.
The Raiders’ success was both on and off the court. The varsity team earned the fourth seed in the Section III Class A Playoffs and concluded the season with a team academic average of 95%.
Fulton’s three seniors — Claire Broderick, MaKenzie Miner and Channing Noel — served as catalysts for the squad that concluded the regular season with 11 straight wins.
According to Coach Derek Lyons, the roots of the imprint his three seniors had on his program were planted many years ago. With the help of now varsity assistant coach Jerry Mirabito, Lyons was able to give Broderick, Miner and Noel the opportunity to play on travel teams as third- and fourth-graders. Flash forward to the 2021-22 school year and Mirabito’s continued efforts now allow the Fulton girls basketball program to feature as many as seven travel teams to help develop players for the future.
Currently, there are as many as 50 girls participating on Fulton’s travel teams. Lyons said that the many years of dedication that his three seniors gave to his program leaves behind an indelible mark on their younger teammates.
“It’s a nice legacy for them to leave,” Lyons said. “We’re proud of what they have done. I know that our sophomores, juniors and freshmen know that it’s a tradition they have to keep going.”
Whether it was Miner’s passionate approach to the game, Broderick’s leadership by example, or Noel’s ability to be a mentor while overcoming injury, Lyons knows that his three seniors were the first to embrace the “Locked In” mentality that now resonates throughout the program.
In August, Broderick and Noel will depart for Nazareth College. Miner will be pursuing a career in sports management. As his seniors move on to the next phase of their lives, Lyons hopes that the program taught them that hard work pays off and adversity can be overcome.
“It’s a long season,” Lyons said. “It’s about 100 days and you’re with those 10 or 11 girls and bad things happening throughout the year. It’s how you get through those things and if we can learn from our mistakes and move forward.”
The varsity Raiders nearly upended perennial power Jamesville-DeWitt in the Section III Class A quarterfinals. Fulton’s impressive leadership also made it possible for sophomores Natalie Frost (1st team) and Carleigh Patterson (2nd team) to have all-league seasons alongside Broderick and Miner (both honorable mention selections).
Lyons pointed out that behind his four all-league performers were a couple of other players who were on the cusp of gaining similar recognition as well.
Off the court, the players took part in multiple hours of community service this season en route to receiving Scholar-Athlete Team honors.
“These girls do everything the right way,” Lyons said. “I think of all the things I’m most proud of are our 95% academic average, the community service, and our work with Fulton Youth Basketball.”
To complement Fulton’s impressive travel basketball numbers, 28 basketball players were part of Fulton modified basketball teams, and the Raiders had a hard-working and athletic JV team this season. With a stellar foundation in place at the lower levels of the program, the future looks bright for the varsity girls team.
Frost and Patterson are expected to return to the team next season. Maddie Baum, Kayla McCraith, Ava Demars, Mandy Miller, Grace Clary and Bella Bogardus are also probable returners primed to build on the solid 2021-22 season.
Lyons said the work the players do over the summer will give them a chance to go from top five in the league to sectional champions.
“Now it’s time to put in the time over the summer,” he said. “We’ve got to get better. (We’ve got to) work on our ballhandling, our shooting, moving off the ball, defense, all those things. Our expectation is to play Jamesville-DeWitt, play Auburn and play (Bishop) Ludden to play those games to get to the semifinals, to get to the finals. That’s our goal.
“The program is in a good spot right now. I’m excited for what we could see in the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.