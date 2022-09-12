Sam Cotton runs past Barriger

Fulton’s Sam Cotton (2) runs for a good gain as Mexico’s Aiden Barriger (88) and Mason Zych (25) look to make the tackle.

 Mike LeBoeuf photos

MEXICO — Two long second-quarter touchdown runs broke the game open and helped the Fulton varsity football team earn a 35-16 victory over host Mexico on a sunny and hot Saturday afternoon.

With Fulton ahead 8-0, senior Sam Cotton broke free for a 63-yard TD run with 8:34 left in the second quarter. Then, after the Raiders stopped Mexico on downs at the Fulton 22-yard line, senior Tyler Mills burst through for a 78-yard TD run. After Will Patterson’s second extra-point kick of the game, the Raiders had a 22-0 lead with 5:29 left in the first half.

