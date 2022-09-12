MEXICO — Two long second-quarter touchdown runs broke the game open and helped the Fulton varsity football team earn a 35-16 victory over host Mexico on a sunny and hot Saturday afternoon.
With Fulton ahead 8-0, senior Sam Cotton broke free for a 63-yard TD run with 8:34 left in the second quarter. Then, after the Raiders stopped Mexico on downs at the Fulton 22-yard line, senior Tyler Mills burst through for a 78-yard TD run. After Will Patterson’s second extra-point kick of the game, the Raiders had a 22-0 lead with 5:29 left in the first half.
Cotton finished unofficially with 124 yards rushing and two TDs on 8 carries to lead the Raiders (1-0) in their season-opening contest. Senior Dykel Ruscitto contributed touchdown runs of 2 and 3 yards.
The Tigers had trouble trying to tackle the speedy Fulton playmakers in space, and Fulton coach Craig Halladay praised the Raider linemen for creating the gaps allowing the backs to get to the second level.
“We kind of knew the strength of our team was going to be on the periphery,” Halladay said. “But in all honesty, our line played a great game today. Our line got us where we had to go today.”
Mexico (0-2) could not stop Fulton from picking up chunks of yardage early as the Raiders scored TDs on all four of their first-half possessions.
“It was obvious that the Fulton team was significantly more physical than us in many aspects of the game,” Mexico coach Tee Murabito said.
The Tigers got a pair of TD passes and a safety for their points, but it was not enough to overcome Fulton’s first-half charge.
“We were really out of sorts in the first half. We did some good things in the first half but then we just shot ourselves in the foot with penalties or just miscues. Fulton’s physicality had something to do with that, so you’ve got to tip your hat to them,” Murabito said. “We were our own worst enemy at times.”
Mexico received the opening kickoff and picked up a couple of first downs before a false start penalty led to a long-yardage situation. On third down, Mexico quarterback Hunter Lasinski was sacked by Kairo Corniell, forcing a Tiger punt.
Cotton ran wide for 15 yards on Fulton’s first play and then accepted a quick pass to the boundary from Patterson for 9 more yards. Next, a long pass from Patterson was picked off by Mexico, but the Tigers fumbled on the return and Fulton recovered at the Mexico 37-yard line. A pair of productive runs by Cotton set up Fulton for a first down at the Mexico 2-yard line. Ruscitto ran in for the TD on the next play. The extra-point kick failed, but Mexico was penalized for running into the kicker, giving Fulton another try. A bad snap forced the holder, Konner Moody, to improvise, and he ran to the left flag for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead with 1:01 to go in the first quarter.
The Tigers drove into Fulton territory on their next possession led by the strong running of Mason Zych and a personal foul penalty against the Raiders. But Fulton stopped Mexico on fourth down and took possession at the Raiders’ 37-yard line. On the next play, Cotton found running room to his left and then cut back to the right on his way to a 63-yard TD run. Patterson’s extra-point kick made it 15-0 with 8:34 to go in the first half.
Mexico hit a long pass on its next play from scrimmage as quarterback Dominic Alfano-Kimball found Lasinski deep down the right sideline to the Fulton 17-yard line. The play covered 49 yards.
Two plays later, a long run by Alfano-Kimball was called back because of a blind-side block penalty. Again in a long-yardage situation, Mexico’s QB was sacked by Aiden Trude for a 6-yard loss. A delay-of-game penalty and an incomplete pass set up 4th-and-long, and a nice run by Alfano-Kimball came up short of the first down, turning the ball over to Fulton.
On the next play, Tyler Mills broke free and sprinted 78 yards for a touchdown and a 22-0 Fulton cushion with 5:29 left in the first half.
Mexico got on the board on its ensuing drive. The big play was a 33-yard pass from Lasinski to Zych, advancing the ball to the Fulton 7-yard line. An intentional grounding call moved Mexico back to the 22-yard line, but on fourth-and-goal, Lasinski hit Zych with a 22-yard TD pass near the left sideline. Jeremy Emery’s extra-point kick drew the Tigers to within 22-7 with 1:40 to go until halftime.
On the ensuing kickoff, Tyler Mills made another explosive play, returning the ball all the way to the Mexico 10-yard line, and a Tiger penalty tacked on set up Fulton at the 5-yard line. Two plays later, Cotton scored on a 7-yard sweep left, and it was 29-7 at intermission.
Mexico picked up its play in the second half, especially defensively.
“It was kind of a more even game in the second half. Our guys were fighting back and picking it up and just making a decision to be smarter out there, play with more physicality and be more fundamentally sound,” Murabito said.
“Everything went so well in the first half. Mexico made some good adjustments, like we knew they would, and we didn’t do our assignments based on what their adjustments were,” Halladay said. “Mexico’s a good team. They’re going to keep punching us in the face. They weren’t going to quit. They’re tough.”
On Fulton’s second possession of the second half, consecutive errant snaps proved costly. The first resulted in a 15-yard loss. The next snap went high over the head of Patterson, and he got tackled in the end zone for a safety to make the score 29-9.
Late in the fourth quarter, the teams traded scores. Fulton got a 3-yard TD run from Ruscitto, and Mexico connected on a couple of deep passes on its final drive, with Alfano-Kimball hitting Lasinski for an 18-yard TD in the final minute to account for the 35-16 final score.
Halladay said he told his team that Mexico was going to hit them with long passes.
“Being a defensive back is the toughest spot on the field because when you blow your assignment, it’s a touchdown,” Halladay said.
The coach said the Raiders will look to shore up their pass defense and their own passing attack before this Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Lansing.
Mexico’s next game is at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Fowler.
