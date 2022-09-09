Fulton ‘Dream Courts’ receive $50,000 grant from Boeheim Foundation

Pictured from left are Juli Boeheim, Theresa Broderick, Sean Broderick, and Jim Boeheim. A grant of $50,000 from the Boeheim Foundation will go to construction of the Fulton Dream Courts.

 Photo provided

FULTON — Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, the Fulton Dream Courts are one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Dream Courts will hold two outdoor basketball courts in the city of Fulton. Sean Broderick, head coach of the Fulton boys varsity basketball team, said the idea is to offer more opportunities to kids in the community.

Recommended for you