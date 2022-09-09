Fulton ‘Dream Courts’ receive $50,000 grant from Boeheim Foundation

FULTON — Thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, the Fulton Dream Courts are one step closer to becoming a reality.
The Dream Courts will hold two outdoor basketball courts in the city of Fulton. Sean Broderick, head coach of the Fulton boys varsity basketball team, said the idea is to offer more opportunities to kids in the community.
“I’ve had three kids go through this district who have had great experiences,” said Broderick. “It’s just kind of our way of finding a project that our community can enjoy, and giving back to the community that’s really been so good to me.”
“We are thrilled to support this worthy project that will serve the Fulton community in such a positive way,” said Jim and Juli Boeheim in a statement. “There is no one better than Sean Broderick to head this initiative. We have known Sean for several years and have seen his heart to serve others firsthand. Our communities are fortunate to have his support and vision of the Fulton Dream Courts that will bless those it serves.”
Broderick is a longtime Syracuse basketball fan, and in addition to serving on the board of directors for Catholic Charities of Oswego County and the Fulton YMCA, he also serves on the board of directors for the Arc of Onondaga Foundation along with Juli Boeheim.
“For 40 years, I’ve been a huge Jim Boeheim and Syracuse fan,” said Broderick. “Just being such a fan of Coach Boeheim, and having coached basketball for a long time, having the opportunity as a high school coach to go watch the practices. … It’s been surreal in a lot of ways.”
Broderick said the conversations began with Juli Boeheim, and eventually led to the Boeheim Foundation approving the grant.
“Just having gotten a chance to know her, I’ve talked to her about this project over a period of time,” said Broderick. “A little over a year ago, when we were able to have a serious discussion about it, she just talked to us about their grant process. We’re just thrilled, grateful, humbled that they were so supportive of a project in Fulton.”
Broderick said that the courts will host “free programming,” and hopes to hold clinics and “leadership summits” at the site. He also emphasized his hope that the courts will be student-led.
“My vision for this is to be student-led, where it’s going to be inclusive,” said Broderick.
“We want this to be inclusive, supervised, and inviting for all. … We see this as a flagship project for a lot of things that we think will happen in our community.”
The head coach also runs the Fulton youth basketball program, and said that while the courts can benefit both the girls and boys basketball programs, it can be an even larger benefit to the Fulton community as a whole.
"We have this, really, a groundswell of momentum," Broderick said. "But more importantly, we have great kids. … Clearly, I think it’s going to have a benefit to both our boys and girls programs. But at the same time, I think it’s going to be an even bigger benefit to our community.”
And the assistance from the Boeheim Foundation is a big step forward in the process.
“If you just think about who the Boeheims are in our community, they are such a well-known foundation,” said Broderick. “It’s just such a cool thing that they saw and appreciated our vision, and are truly supporting it at the highest of levels.”
An upcoming fundraising campaign is being planned, Broderick noted. A final location has yet to be determined, and while it is still relatively early in the process, he said, “We hope to be dribbling basketballs on these courts next summer.”
“This is really for our community. I really am genuine when I say Theresa and I are lucky,” added Broderick. “We believe in this community. … I’m grateful for this community. I grew up in this community. This is for our community, and it’s going to be great.”
And the head coach stressed that the goal of the courts is simply to provide opportunities for the Fulton community.
“They don’t have to say, I’m going to play varsity basketball in Fulton, or play college basketball. It’s just having an opportunity to be with other kids in the community, and have positive relationships and positive role models,” Broderick said. “I think it’s much more than basketball. We’re building opportunities for our youth, and leadership opportunities for our young adults.
“That’s the kind of succession planning that, really, our vision is about. Just providing opportunities for our kids.”
