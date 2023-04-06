Fulton Speedway

Phoenix’s Larry Wight (99) leads a group of cars during previous racing action at Fulton Speedway.

 Joe Grabianowski photo

BALDWINSVILLE — Opening day is coming up fast for Fulton and Brewerton speedways.

Fulton Speedway will swing the gates open in a big way with the Highbank Holdup Weekend April 28-29.

