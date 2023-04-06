BALDWINSVILLE — Opening day is coming up fast for Fulton and Brewerton speedways.
Fulton Speedway will swing the gates open in a big way with the Highbank Holdup Weekend April 28-29.
On April 28, the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will take center stage. Joining the ESS will be the season points opener for the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks. The Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour will be in action, plus hot laps for Modifieds and Sportsman in preparation for their April 29 racing.
On April 29, the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will invade Fulton Speedway for the Highbank Holdup 60. Also in action will be the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class.
Defending DIRTcar 358 Modified track champion Tim Sears Jr. will be among those in action for the Highbank Holdup 60, along with defending DIRTcar 358 Modified Series champion Dave Marcuccilli.
Andrew Buff will be back to defend his Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman track championship in the season points opener. The stout Sportsman field will also be running for a qualifying spot in the prestigious Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout during the Milton Cat Outlaw 200 Weekend on Sept. 29-30.
Also, on April 29 will be the $500-to-win Mirabito Four-Cylinder Open.
Presenting the action during Highbank Holdup Weekend will be Strada Mia Italian Restaurant (night 1) and Jammer’s Sports Bar & Restaurant (night 2).
Fulton Speedway will hold a test and tune practice session April 22.
See www.fultonspeedway.com for more details.
At Brewerton Speedway, opening day is May 5, with points starting in all divisions.
In action will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, and the Mirabito Four-Cylinders.
The defending track champions are Chris Hile (Modifieds), Amy Holland (Sportsman), Mike Mullen (Mod Lites), and Chris Bonoffski (Four Cylinders).
The chase for the Sportsman championship is wide open with Amy Holland moving up to the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds.
Pits on May 5 will open at 4 p.m., with grandstands opening at 5:30 p.m. and racing starting at 7 p.m.
Brewerton Speedway will hold a practice session May 2 at 6 p.m. for any car that runs on dirt.
See www.bredwertonspeedway.com for more details.
