FULTON — Putting together an all-out dominating display, the Fulton varsity boys soccer team defeated visiting Cortland 4-1 on Tuesday to secure a spot in the Section III playoffs.
From the opening whistle, the Red Raiders piled on the pressure, taking shots at will. Senior midfielder Braeden DePoint had two chances in the first 10 minutes. The first shot deflected wide of the post, and his second chance was a glancing header that just missed the frame.
Chances came in droves as Cortland struggled to get the ball beyond midfield. Along with DePoint, freshman midfielder Wilbur Ramirez, sophomore midfielder Ryan McLoughlin and junior forward Karsen Conn were all at the heart of the Fulton attack. The best chance of the half followed a brilliant back-heel through ball from Conn to Ramirez, whose shot forced an incredible save by Purple Tigers goalkeeper Paul Hansen (12 saves).
In the 36th minute, Fulton went down a goal as its defense was caught sleeping. A Cortland through ball found senior forward David Kelchner, who used his lightning speed and brushed off his defender, drew the goalkeeper out of position, and calmly slotted his shot in the goal.
It didn’t take long for the Raiders to get back level. DePoint pushed home a header with only nine seconds left on the clock before halftime. Coach Derek Lyons praised the determination his team showed after going down a goal and said he believes the equalizer gave confidence to the team, especially after the great amount of possession they had in the half.
“We gave up a goal and we dominated the first half, I thought,” Lyons said. “(After) giving up that goal we could’ve put our heads down and gave up, but we kept fighting, kept battling and we got one with I think nine seconds left (in the first half). I think that gave us confidence because we saw one go in the back of the net. We possessed the ball great, as well as we have all year, and we played as a team, which I thought was huge.”
The second half started just like the first, with an onslaught of Fulton attacks. DePoint acted as the general on the field, controlling play. He was rewarded with another two goals to complete his hat trick on the night. His second goal of the match came in the form of a perfectly struck volley following a corner kick in the 57th minute. Cortland’s goalkeeper got a hand on the shot but a mixture of power and seeing the shot late prevented him from keeping it out of the net.
In between DePoint’s second and third goals, senior midfielder Ryan Carroll added to the scoresheet. Another flurry of confusion in the Tigers’ goal box ended as Carroll put his foot to a confusing bouncing ball that found its way into the net.
The fourth and final goal of the contest came as DePoint was given far too much time on the edge of the box as he laced a knuckling shot that dipped below the goalkeeper’s outstretched arm.
Lyons was full of praise for DePoint after the game as he highlighted his goals and his midfield dominance.
“He’s got a cannon. I think his second goal was really well done. That volley is a hard ball to put on frame, and he put a good strike on it,” Lyons said. “For the third one, if you give him open space, that ball is knuckling at the goalie, which is a hard save. He actually did more of a great job in the midfield controlling, getting the ball out wide to our forwards. All around he played a wonderful game.”
With the win, the Raiders qualified for the playoffs. Their next game is at home today against rival Oswego.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.