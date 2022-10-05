DePoint against Cortland

Fulton’s Braeden DePoint, right, brings the ball up the field during Tuesday’s home varsity soccer game against Cortland. DePoint tallied three goals to help the Red Raiders defeat Cortland, 4-1.

 Spencer Bates photo

FULTON — Putting together an all-out dominating display, the Fulton varsity boys soccer team defeated visiting Cortland 4-1 on Tuesday to secure a spot in the Section III playoffs.

From the opening whistle, the Red Raiders piled on the pressure, taking shots at will. Senior midfielder Braeden DePoint had two chances in the first 10 minutes. The first shot deflected wide of the post, and his second chance was a glancing header that just missed the frame.

