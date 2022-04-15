FULTON — The Fulton varsity boys lacrosse team is emphasizing “competition, execution, and trust,” with those values helping the Red Raiders to a 3-1 start on the season.
Head coach Aaron Koproski said the inspiration came from an article published on InsideLacrosse.com, detailing the Florida Southern College men’s team’s win over Le Moyne College this March.
“The title of the article was ‘Competition, Execution, and Trust,’” said Koproski. “They used those three pillars to propel themselves to beat Le Moyne. … I thought that was fitting for our guys, especially coming back from last year.”
The head coach said that at the first team meeting of the season, he had several players read the headlines to the team.
“That’s kind of where I said, ‘OK, if we’re going to be successful this year, our goal is to get to sectionals,’” Koproski detailed. “And if we’re going to get to sectionals, we have to be competitive at practice. Whatever we do, whether it’s passing or catching, or ground balls or whatever it is, our execution has to be at one hundred percent.”
Koproski also emphasized trust, saying the Red Raiders will need to be “trusting one another” throughout the year.
“That’s basically our three pillars this year,” said Koproski. “Being able to be competitive in practice, to get each other better whether you’re a freshman or whether you’re a senior. To be able to do whatever it is that we’re doing, whatever drill it may be, to execute it to 100 percent of our ability, and then … to be able to trust one another and to trust the coaches, and to be able to trust the system.”
The coaching staff “hammered” that mindset into the team, but in the first game of the season, Fulton found themselves in a hole after Jordan-Elbridge jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
But the Red Raiders battled back, and entered the fourth quarter trailing by just a single goal, 13-12.
“Just before the first quarter ended, we got an unsettled goal, which I think was the icebreaker for us,” said Koproski. “And then the next two quarters after that, we pretty much dominated them.”
The Eagles responded with a strong fourth quarter, eventually locking up a 20-14 win, but for Koproski and the rest of the Raiders, it was a positive sign. Fulton has won three straight games since the season-opening loss, defeating Whitesboro and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill before a tight win over rival Oswego led the team into spring break.
The Red Raiders’ final game before the break was a 6-5 win over the Bucs, in the midst of what Koproski referred to as “a miserable downpour.” But it was also an important win for the Fulton squad.
“We played Oswego three times last year, and they had their way with us,” said Koproski. “We were young, coming off the COVID year the year before. … Being able to gut out a win against Oswego last week was a huge boost for us.”
Fulton hasn’t played over the spring break, but the team won’t have much time to rest once it ends. The Red Raiders will play at Jamesville-DeWitt on Monday, at East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday, and on the road against Auburn on Thursday.
Koproski said it was important for the Red Raiders to take momentum into the break, saying that the three games will “expose a lot of weaknesses that we have still, that we need to work on.”
“Coming out of the break, going right through the gauntlet with those three, it’s going to be a wakeup call for us,” Koproski said. “So we’ve got some work to do coming out of break.”
