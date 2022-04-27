Fulton boys lacrosse falls to Syracuse

FULTON — The Fulton varsity boys lacrosse team fell behind early and was unable to climb back in a 21-9 loss to Syracuse City at home Monday.
“I thought our guys played hard, I thought we played well at times,” said Fulton head coach Aaron Koproski. “But then I thought that you can’t give a team like Syracuse too many opportunities, because it’s hard to battle back.”
The Red Raiders found themselves in a 7-0 hole after a dominant first quarter from Syracuse.
Tommy Rioux opened the scoring just over a minute and a half into the game, sneaking a shot past goaltender Lucas Nelson. Three minutes later, Tyler Hale finished a shot through contact, absorbing a big hit as he scored to make it 2-0.
A long-range shot from Patrick Boyle extended the lead to 3-0, with Hale adding his second goal barely a minute later. Owen Burns made it 5-0 with 2:40 left in the first, and Finn Smith and Anthony Haskins-Bruce scored a pair of goals just 11 seconds apart to push the lead to 7-0 after one.
“We were trying to find ourselves in the first quarter, but unfortunately, you can’t give a team like Syracuse those opportunities,” said Koproski. “I’m OK with the adversity, because it makes us better, but we've got to be able to capitalize on our opportunities, and I don’t think we did that tonight consistently.”
Fulton was able to snag some momentum out of the break, when Ryan Carroll sniped a shot past Syracuse goalie Cosmo Kessler to get the Red Raiders on the board just 17 seconds into the second quarter.
Syracuse answered, however, with Hale curling around the net and tucking the ball home just 39 seconds after Carroll’s goal, pushing the lead back to seven. Shamus Burns added another goal just over a minute later, with consecutive tallies by Owen Burns and Haskins-Bruce extending the lead to 11-1.
Koproski said he felt the Red Raiders were “trying to force it” after falling behind.
“A lot of times throughout the game, we tried to force it when it wasn’t there,” said Koproski. “Let’s not try to get instant gratification, let’s work for it and then let the system work. Once the system works, then we start getting the opportunities.”
Fulton was able to spark a run of its own, however, responding by scoring three straight goals in less than a minute. Robert Voss beat Kessler with a shot as he was falling down, then scored again from long range 39 seconds later. Only 15 seconds after Voss’ second goal, Trevor Doty got a shot past Kessler, cutting the Syracuse lead to 11-4.
“Lacrosse is a series of momentum,” said Koproski. “We were trying to get that momentum back, and then we finally found it in the second quarter. ... I was hoping we could take that momentum and carry it a little bit further.”
At halftime, Koproski said the Red Raiders focused their emphasis on the team’s “three pillars.”
“Trust the system, being able to compete, and continue to execute to the best of our ability,” said Koproski. “We didn’t see a lot of that in the first half. ... That was my message, to get back to being consistent across the board with those three.”
Rioux opened the second-half scoring just 30 seconds in, extending the Syracuse lead to 14-5. After an extended scoreless stretch for both teams, Carroll had a response for Fulton, bouncing a ball past Kessler for his third goal of the night.
Consecutive goals for Boyle pushed the lead back to double digits, but again, Fulton had a response, with Doty finishing to make it 16-7. Syracuse quickly answered, scoring three straight to take a 12-goal lead.
Rioux’s third goal made it 17-7, and Hale added his fifth goal less than a minute later. Chris O’Brien added another tally just 17 seconds after Hale, giving Syracuse a 19-7 lead after three quarters.
Carroll scored his fourth goal early in the fourth quarter, with George McLoughlin rounding out Fulton’s goal-scoring by ripping a shot past Kessler with seven minutes remaining. Syracuse received goals from Haskins-Bruce and Rioux in the final frame, wrapping up a 21-9 win for the visitors.
“I felt Syracuse just capitalized on their opportunities, and we didn’t,” said Koproski of the loss. “If we did the same as Syracuse did, the game obviously would have been a lot closer, and I think that would have given our kids a little boost.”
Carroll finished with four goals for Fulton in the loss. Doty added two goals and two assists, while Voss scored a pair of goals. McLoughlin scored Fulton’s final goal, while Walt Metcalf, Quinn Backenstross, and Landon Wakefield picked up assists. Nelson made 15 saves in goal for the Red Raiders.
Hale scored five goals for Syracuse, while Rioux had four goals and four assists. Owen Burns and Boyle each had three goals and two assists, with Haskins-Bruce scoring three goals. Smith had two goals and an assist, while Shamus Burns also scored a goal.
The Red Raiders’ head coach mentioned that the team has “gone through the gauntlet” in the past week, with their previous three games entering Monday coming against Jamesville-DeWitt, Auburn, and East Syracuse-Minoa.
“We’ve got to win the games that we’ve got to win,” Koproski said. “We’ve gone through the gauntlet, so that’s in our rearview mirror. ... We’ve got winnable games in the next two or three weeks, so we’ve got to take advantage of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.