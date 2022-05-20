Fulton boys lacrosse fall to Chittenango on the road in sectionals

CHITTENANGO — While the Fulton varsity boys lacrosse team had its season ended on Thursday, falling 19-6 to Chittenango in the first round of sectionals, “the future’s bright” for the Red Raiders.
Fulton head coach Aaron Koproski said he spoke with the team for nearly 45 minutes after the loss, detailing to the players “how proud I was of them for taking what we asked them to do.”
“The fact that they took what we asked of them, about the three pillars of competitiveness, execution, and trust, they did that,” said Koproski. “Going from 0-13 last year to making sectionals this year is a total 360 turn.”
Koproski said that entering the night, the meeting with Chittenango was “a second chance” for his team, after the Bears won the regular-season meeting between the two teams 21-9 on April 28.
“I felt like we didn’t go really go in mentally prepared like we should have the first game,” said Koproski. “Once we got the second opportunity, I felt like, OK, the lacrosse gods are giving us another opportunity.”
While the teams traded goals early on, Chittenango quickly began pulling away, holding a 9-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Brandon Barnard opened the scoring, cutting to the backdoor and finishing a pass to make it 1-0. Alex Moesch deked around a defender just under two minutes later, beating Fulton goalie Lucas Nelson to double the lead.
The Red Raiders responded just 17 seconds after Moesch’s goal, with Ryan Carroll finding Jacob Atwater for a goal right in front, making it 2-1.
The Bears, however, responded with three straight goals, as tallies from Ryan Moesch, Barnard, and Conner Meeks-Vaughn pushed the lead to 5-1.
“We knew what they were going to do,” said Koproski of Chittenango’s fast start. “We know that their athletes are very good at their timing, and their cuts. They know exactly where everybody is.”
A goal by Karsen Conn kept Fulton within three, but Meeks-Vaughn and Ryan Moesch answered to push Chittenango’s lead to six goals with under two minutes left in the frame. Carroll spun off a defender to get on the board with 1:01 left, but Alex Moesch finished a backdoor cut to keep the lead at six after the first quarter.
The Bears kept coming out of the break, scoring the first four goals of the second quarter. Alex Moesch cut to the middle and beat Nelson with a shot, then Ryan Moesch finished a minute later to make it 11-3. Goals from Barnard and Vincent Lazzaro made it 13-3 with 6:57 left in the first half.
Carroll used a nifty move to beat a defender before ripping a shot past goalie Daniel Eisinger, getting the Red Raiders back on the board, but Chittenango saw goals from each of the Moesch brothers, as well as a tally by Meeks-Vaughn, send them to halftime with a 16-4 lead.
“It was kind of back-and-forth very early, but then they just imposed their will on us, so to speak,” Koproski said. “Once they got rolling, it was hard to stop them.”
Ryan Moesch opened the second-half scoring with his fifth goal of the night, making it 17-4. Carroll responded by completing his hat trick three minutes later, but Thoman Navin beat Nelson with 3:18 left in the third, giving the Bears an 18-5 lead entering the final frame.
Jaden Miner made it 19-5 with six minutes left to play, with Fulton’s Walt Metcalf scoring the final tally of the night with 1:15 remaining.
Carroll scored three goals for Fulton, while Atwater, Metcalf, and Conn rounded out the goal-scoring for the Red Raiders. Nelson made six saves in goal.
Alex Moesch and Barnard each had four goals and four assists, with Ryan Moesch scoring five goals for Chittenango. Meeks-Vaughn had three goals and three assists, while Lazzaro had a goal and two assists. Navin and Miner also scored for the Bears, with Eisinger stopping six shots in net.
After the loss, Koproski offered praise for the team’s seniors, saying “they were the foundation of our team this year.”
“With being such a young group, their leadership and their example on the field and off the field really helped us get to sectionals,” said Koproski. “I wanted to give a shout out to the seniors for that.”
And despite the Red Raiders graduating some key pieces, Koproski said “the future’s bright” for Fulton boys lacrosse.
“As close and as tight-knit as I was with the five seniors, the future’s bright,” said Koproski. “Our whole attack is coming back. Our faceoff guy (Andrew Mainville) is a freshman, he’s coming back.”
The Raiders’ head coach named Jacob Atwater, Walt Metcalf, and Trevor Doty as key returning pieces on attack, also noting that Landon Wakefield “played a pivotal role at midfield” and that leading scorer Ryan Carroll will also be returning.
“I mean, we were very young (this season),” Koproski said. “And the fact that we made sectionals, because of that, the future’s bright for the program. We’ve just got to continue to not be complacent, and continue to get better in the offseason.”
And while making a sectional appearance is a strong step forward from the Red Raiders’ previous season, Koproski was sure to note that a playoff appearance will be “the expectation” going forward.
“I told (the team) … after the 2019 team, I said, it’s an expectation for this program to make sectionals now,” said Koproski. “It’s not like, oh, we go once every five years or every four years or whatever. It’s an expectation.”
