CORTLAND — Tied 27-27 at halftime, the Fulton varsity boys basketball team decided to take matters into its own hands.
That’s when the Red Raiders made it rain 3-pointers, dropping seven shots from deep, scoring 31 points overall in the quarter. Fulton held an 18-point lead going into the final frame.
Fulton didn’t stop there, scoring 21 in the final stanza, including three more 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to secure the 79-54 win over the Purple Tigers.
“Another road win for these guys. … (I’m) really proud of them,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said. “At half time, we talked about the fact that we were going to make more shots, but more importantly, we were going to defend better in the second half. We did both at a high level in the second half.”
The Red Raiders trailed after the first quarter, 12-10. Then Fulton bounced back with 17 points in the second quarter to tie the game 27-27.
That set up the 52-point second half for the Red Raiders, securing the victory.
Sam Cotton led Fulton with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Trevor Hendrickson added 12 points, which included three 3-pointers in the third quarter. Aidan Baldwin tacked on 12 points, also adding a pair of 3-pointers in the third frame.
Alex Crisafulli recorded nine points. Tyler Ditton and Tanner Emmons contributed eight points each. Bryce Noel had four points, and William Brown rounded out the scoring with two points.
“Once again, Sam Cotton delivered for the Raiders. Sam has just been so consistent for us all year,” Broderick said. “He just plays so hard and always plays the next play, regardless of what happened on the previous possession. (It’s) just such a pleasure to coach a student-athlete that takes such pride in being great at all facets of the game.”
Fulton (6-4) has a quick turnaround with another league contest at Jamesville-DeWitt on Saturday.
