Aiden Trude (13) of the Fulton varsity boys basketball team works in close against Central Square’s Cameron Pownall during Friday’s Section III Class A semifinal game at SRC Arena. Central Square won, 49-43.
SYRACUSE — Trevor Boyce made five 3-pointers on his way to a 21-point performance, leading second-seeded Central Square to a 49-43 victory over third-seeded Fulton on Friday in a Section III Class A boys basketball semifinal game at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.
The Redhawks led by as many as 10 points during the first half. However, inspired by the tremendous contingent of Fulton supporters who attended the game, the Raiders rallied. They pulled to within 40-38 with 4:30 to go in the game before Central Square quelled Fulton’s momentum. Baskets by Shane Berquist and Boyce moved Central Square’s lead to seven points and the Redhawks held on to defeat Fulton.
The Redhawks got off to a solid start against the Raiders. Three-pointers by Boyce and Shane Berquist helped Central Square build a seven-point lead by the end of the first quarter. Although Central Square pushed its lead to 10 points during the second quarter, Fulton’s Sam Cotton was ready to fire back. He scored five straight points to bring the Raiders to within five.
After an evenly played second quarter, Central Square held a 27-20 lead at halftime.
Fulton cut the Redhawks’ lead to two points heading into the fourth quarter.
With eight minutes left to determine which Oswego County team would be playing for a sectional championship, both teams were ready to make plays. Trailing by seven, Fulton got baskets by Cotton and Aidan Baldwin to draw to within 40-38.
Following a Central Square timeout, the Raiders had back-to-back defensive stops, giving them opportunities to tie the game or even take the lead. Unfortunately for Fulton, both possessions came up empty. That gave the Redhawks a chance to put the game out of reach and they did with the buckets by Shane Berquist and Boyce.
The Raiders got baskets from Cotton and Trevor Hendrickson during the final minute of the game, but time ran out on Fulton. The Redhawks came away with the six-point win.
Cotton scored 18 points to lead Fulton. Tyler Ditton and Trevor Hendrickson netted seven points each. Aiden Trude added five points. Baldwin tallied four, and Bryce Noel chipped in two.
Following Boyce in the scoring department for Central Square were Cameron Pownall with 16 points and Shane Berquist with eight points. Collin Kees and Aaron Berquist each tallied two points.
Following the game, Fulton coach Sean Broderick reflected on the team’s season. The Raiders took part in Liverpool, Central Square and McChesney spring/summer leagues to prepare for the 2022-23 season.
Fulton won 14 games and earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. The Raiders hosted and won a quarterfinal game.
The sectional semifinal appearance marked the first time in more than 20 years since Fulton has reached the sectional final four.
Off the court, junior Aiden Trude joined seniors Trevor Hendrickson, Bryce Noel, Sam Cotton, Tanner Emmons and Alex Crisafulli in the National Honor Society in January. Trude’s induction marks the program’s 24th National Honor Society inductee in Broderick’s tenure as head coach.
Broderick said that the strong investment the Fulton community has offered his program plays a crucial role in its success.
“I am extremely grateful I got to coach this group,” he said. “(They were) such an unbelievably hard-working group that just fought and fought all year and never gave up. We had an easy group of student-athletes to root for and our student body and community did that all year. We are so grateful for all of the support we received this year.”
Central Square (17-5) will play New Hartford at 5 p.m. March 5 at SRC Arena for the Section III Class A championship.
