Aiden Trude vs. Central Square

Aiden Trude (13) of the Fulton varsity boys basketball team works in close against Central Square’s Cameron Pownall during Friday’s Section III Class A semifinal game at SRC Arena. Central Square won, 49-43.

 Rob Tetro photo

SYRACUSE — Trevor Boyce made five 3-pointers on his way to a 21-point performance, leading second-seeded Central Square to a 49-43 victory over third-seeded Fulton on Friday in a Section III Class A boys basketball semifinal game at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.

The Redhawks led by as many as 10 points during the first half. However, inspired by the tremendous contingent of Fulton supporters who attended the game, the Raiders rallied. They pulled to within 40-38 with 4:30 to go in the game before Central Square quelled Fulton’s momentum. Baskets by Shane Berquist and Boyce moved Central Square’s lead to seven points and the Redhawks held on to defeat Fulton.

