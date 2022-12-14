EAST SYRACUSE — Don’t count the Fulton varsity boys basketball team out.
Fulton coach Sean Broderick said in a “game that was about leadership,” the Red Raiders clawed back from a pretty big deficit to storm back and win 54-50 over East Syracuse-Minoa.
“When you have guys like Sam (Cotton) and Trevor (Hendrickson), and the (other) returning players from our program, you always feel like you have a chance to win,” Broderick said. “In both of our early timeouts I just had a sense that we were going to win this game.”
East Syracuse-Minoa jumped out to a 14-0 lead to start the game. The Red Raiders mustered only four points in the opening quarter. Midway through the second quarter, ESM still boasted a large lead, 22-6.
But Fulton came back, cutting the lead to 30-23 at halftime.
“At halftime, as soon as I entered the locker room, our leadership was saying we were going to win this game,” Broderick said. “And they did.”
Later in the game, Fulton still trailed the Spartans 48-41 with five minutes left in the game.
With 16 seconds left, the game was tied 50-50. Cotton made a driving layup to put the Red Raiders up by two, and then Aidan Baldwin hit two shots from the charity stripe to “ice the game,” Broderick said, with three seconds left, securing the 54-50 win.
“I knew we weren’t losing that game no matter what the scoreboard showed, and I have a lot of confidence in my team to make the right play in pressure situations,” Cotton said. “They trusted me with the ball, so I’m not going to let them down.”
Cotton led the team with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Hendrickson added 13 points for Fulton, who “had to handle ESM’s pressure all evening,” Broderick noted.
Baldwin tacked on seven points, and Alex Crisafulli contributed six points.
Tyler Ditton also recorded six points.
Nick Barbagallo posted two points to round out the scoring.
Fulton (2-1) continues its time away from home with a road game at Auburn on Friday.
