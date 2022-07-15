FULTON — The Fulton boys basketball program celebrated a successful 2021-22 season with its banquet recently at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton.
All five program head coaches recognized their players, who all had stellar seasons on and off the court.
Fulton modified Red and Green head coaches Josh Osborne and Joshua Viscome credited their teams for being resilient and coachable. Freshman coach Craig Trude spoke of the toughness his team developed throughout the season.
Dave Wallace, the JV head coach, praised his team for embracing an exciting approach to basketball. Assistant coaches Cody Green (varsity) and Kyle Perry (JV) were honored for the impact they had on the program.
In the classroom, the program saw 57 of its student-athletes earn honor roll or high honor roll status.
Five new varsity players joined Dylan Diefenbacher and Cody Lawton in the National Honor Society while the varsity team earned scholar-athlete recognition for the fourth year in a row.
On the court, Fulton’s varsity team won 10 games in a row to finish the regular season while earning a state ranking and the No. 2 seed in the Section III Class A playoffs. A monumental win over perennial power Jamesville-DeWitt capped off the Red Raiders’ regular season.
Fulton’s No. 2 seed in the sectionals is the highest postseason seeding the program has ever produced.
Fulton varsity head coach Sean Broderick praised the team’s seniors.
“Every senior class has a story, and this senior class has a great story,” Broderick said.
Seniors Dylan Diefenbacher, Damien Piper and Cody Lawton finished stellar careers. Recently, the Fulton Athletic Booster Club honored the trio. Lawton received the Chas Merritt Culture Award. Diefenbacher was honored with the Sox Stuber Sportsmanship Award. Piper received the Gene Adams Most Improved Athlete Award.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,” Broderick said. “We had a great season this year and these three were a big reason why.”
Diefenbacher said he was honored to receive the Sox Stuber Sportsmanship Award. “It feels great that my coaches and teammates see how hard I try to be a great teammate on and off the court. This is a big accomplishment for me knowing that I get recognized for being a great person to more than just my teammates but to the opponents too,” he said.
Piper said the Gene Adams Most Improved Player Award will help him to show his younger teammates that hard work pays dividends.
“I worked hard every day so I could be a better player and teammate for the (younger) guys,” he said. “I feel like I deserved (this award). Having the coaches pushing me this whole time was a big help. I had a goal to get myself to college and play ball in college, so we’ll see how that goes.”
Lawton and senior Claire Broderick received the Chas Merritt Culture Award. Lawton said Merritt’s dedication to Fulton athletics helped him to become a stronger leader. “It’s such an honor to win this award because Chas was such a part of our teams,” he said. “Everyone knew him, and he supported us in everything we did. He was a big part of everything. He helped us stretch before the games to get us ready. He was a really good guy.”
Not only did varsity players Alex Crisafulli, Tanner Emmons, and Bryce Noel have productive seasons, but their work off the court earned them induction into the National Honor Society.
Trevor Hendrickson and Sam Cotton rounded out the five new National Honor Society inductees the program helped produce. Twenty-three varsity basketball players have now been inducted into the National Honor Society during Broderick’s tenure.
Cotton earned SCAC Empire first-team all-league honors, while Hendrickson earned third-team all-league honors.
Gavin Doty averaged 22.6 points per game en route to being named the SCAC Empire Player of the Year and earning first-team all-league and All-CNY honors. Doty joins Jack Broderick (2021) to mark the second Fulton player in as many seasons to receive All-CNY honors.
The Fulton boys basketball program has stayed active this summer as players gear up for next season. Nearly 100 of Fulton’s younger players had the chance to learn from players in the program as part of the Fulton Basketball Camp held recently at the Fulton War Memorial.
The camp was highlighted by presentations from former Syracuse guard and current basketball skills trainer Eric Devendorf and Oswego State Coach Jason Leone.
“I’m grateful that we have friends of the program like Eric Devendorf and Coach Leone,” Broderick said. “(Eric) is one of the all-time Syracuse greats. Eric is one of the guys where I’ll call him or text him and then he’ll say coach, what do you need me to do? When do you need me to be there? And he always shows up. As far as Coach Leone, 10 miles north of us, we have one of the best Division III programs. He’s certainly one of the best Division III coaches in the country. He’s another one who offers before I ask. He’s been great for our program, and he’s certainly been great for SUNY Oswego.”
Players were thrilled to have the opportunity to attend the St. Lawrence Basketball Camp from July 9-10.
Following that, players will be attending the Oswego State and Le Moyne team camps from July 23-24 and Aug. 5-6, respectively. Participation in the Liverpool, Central Square and McChesney summer leagues will also provide many Fulton basketball players with valuable opportunities to prepare for next season.
