FULTON —It all came down to the last three minutes.
Execution was crucial in the waning minutes of the contest, and Troy Catholic Central had some late 3-pointers that sent the Crusaders to victory over the Fulton varsity boys basketball team Thursday. Catholic Central came out on top 75-65.
Other than the final moments of the game, and early in the second quarter, neither team held an advantage of more than a few points.
“(Catholic Central) just executed better than us in the last three minutes of the game, and that’s on me. … Our guys fought and competed against a really, really good team,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said. “They made two 3-pointers right across from their bench, which were huge. Then we got two pretty good looks that didn’t go down. … I need to do a better job of coaching close-outs, because (they) had five shooters on the floor the whole game.”
The tightly-contested contest started right from the beginning, with neither team going ahead by more than a few points. Down 17-16 toward the end of the first quarter, Tyler Ditton sunk a 3-pointer with 1:04 left to take the 19-17 advantage.
But Troy didn’t go away quietly.
The Crusaders went on an early nine-point run with a pair of layups, plus a 3-pointer, in the opening three minutes until Broderick called a timeout.
“We just said, ‘There was their run and now we’re going to make ours,’” Broderick said. “And we did, and that was the middle of the second quarter.”
Sam Cotton got things going for the Red Raiders in the second half with a layup, before Aidan Baldwin drained a 3-pointer.
With some more back-and-forth play, including a 3-pointer from the baseline from Trevor Hendrickson that rolled around the rim and fell through the net with 2:12 left in the half, Fulton scored four unanswered points to close out the half 33-32.
“The message with my guys is pretty consistent. I know what I’m going to get from them. They always play so hard and for each other,” Broderick said. “It’s just about playing the next play. If something didn’t go perfect for you on the last play, just play the next play. This group is resilient.”
Ditton opened the second half with another 3-pointer, then Troy’s Darien Moore sank a trio of layups to take a slight lead over Fulton with 5:22 left in the third frame.
A long pass to Aiden Trude for a breakaway layup put Fulton up 46-43, but Dan Bologna — who didn’t see any action in the first half for Catholic Central — made two 3-pointers in the last 1:19 from the same exact spot to put Troy up 51-49.
“We had three or four 3-pointers in the second half that went in and out (of the basket),” Broderick said. “If one of those goes in, we’re playing either up a possession or down a possession.”
It was a one-point game in the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter until the Crusaders started to pull away thanks to some more 3-pointers from Bologna.
Moore had another layup with 2:28 left to give Troy a 67-63 lead until Broderick called timeout with 2:20 left.
“It ended up being two possessions at the end and we had to foul,” Broderick said.
Those free throws for Troy put the game out of reach, with the Crusaders sinking six of 10 attempts from the charity stripe in the last 30 seconds of the contest. Bologna made two free throws with four seconds left in the contest to finalize the 75-65 score.
Broderick said the difference was just earlier those 3-pointers.
“At the end of the day, two really good teams, fairly evenly matched; and they make two 3-pointers at the end and ours don’t go in,” Broderick said. “That turns out to be the difference in the game.”
And a strong effort from Fulton wasn’t enough, Broderick said.
“I’m just disappointed for our guys, because they played so hard for the whole game. Credit to Catholic Central. They’re good, and they’re undefeated,” Broderick said. “I need to do a better job of getting our guys prepared to execute at the end.”
Cotton led the Red Raiders with 22 points in the contest. Broderick highlighted Cotton’s play, mentioning that “he’s just playing so hard because he wants to win, and he plays for his teammates.”
“It’s just his competitive nature. … Same is guarding the other team’s best player every night. We ask him to do so much,” Broderick said. “There’s so much parity in our league, but I’m walking out there each night knowing I’ve got a bunch of guys that will compete, and Sam is going to lead them.”
Trude tacked on 11 points for Fulton. Ditton and Baldwin both hit double-digits as well, with 10 points each.
Hendrickson added nine points while Tanner Emmons contributed three points.
Fulton (2-3) hosts East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday. The last time the Red Raiders played the Spartans, Fulton had an improbable comeback.
ESM stormed out to a 14-0 lead, and eventually led 22-6. The Red Raiders were down seven points with four minutes to go, and came back for the 54-50 win over the Spartans.
Even with the loss against Catholic Central, Broderick called his crew a “resilient” bunch of players.
“We’ll focus on ourselves Friday, and start planning for ESM on the weekend and Monday,” Broderick said. “If you go back and look at the games between us and ESM over the last three or four years, they’ve all been one- or two-possession games. I have no doubt that Tuesday will be the same.”
