FULTON — The Fulton varsity boys basketball team defeated Auburn — which was previously undefeated in league play — on Friday in a tight 52-51 matchup.
The contest was neck-and-neck throughout all of the contest. The first quarter ended in a 6-6 tie, while the score was still knotted at halftime, 13-13.
Fulton finally got an advantage during the third quarter, taking a 32-30 lead over the Maroons into the final frame.
Auburn got the best of the Red Raiders in the fourth stanza, outscoring Fulton 15-14, but the Red Raiders held on for the tight 52-51 win.
“Just another great game. This has become a regular habit for us, these one-possession games,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said. “(I’m) just really proud of how our guys execute and finish at the end of the game — and how different guys are willing and anxious to make plays at the end of the game.”
Aiden Trude led Fulton in scoring for the second straight game, scoring 15 points in the match. Sam Cotton followed closely behind with 13 points.
Aidan Baldwin had eight points, including five “crucial points” in the fourth quarter while the Red Raiders were down four, Broderick noted.
“Tonight, Aiden Trude and Aidan Baldwin made critical plays at critical points in the game,” Broderick said. “That is a result of how hard they practice, and how much they are committed to this thing.”
Broderick also highlighted Cotton’s play, “dealing with multiple defenses and pressure on every possession.”
“Everybody hates to lose, but with Sam, it’s different,” Broderick said. “He hates to lose — but he finds a way to win.”
Jacob Atwater added eight points for Fulton. Trevor Hendrickson tacked on five points. Tyler Ditton and Alex Crisafulli had three points each. Bryce Noel and Nickolas Barbagallo contributed two points each.
Fulton (8-5, 7-2 in league) travels to Syracuse Institute of Technology for a non-league game on Wednesday.
