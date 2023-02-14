Trevor Hendrickson vs. Fowler

Fulton's Trevor Hendrickson (10) drives down the court during the second half of the Red Raiders' 62-45 win over Fowler on Tuesday. 

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — Even though it’s the end of the regular season, the Fulton varsity boys basketball team continues to surprise coach Sean Broderick.

The Red Raiders played their fourth game in five days on Tuesday, hosting PSLA @ Fowler, and Fulton came out on top 62-45. That makes it five wins in a row for the squad as it closes out the regular season.

