FULTON — Even though it’s the end of the regular season, the Fulton varsity boys basketball team continues to surprise coach Sean Broderick.
The Red Raiders played their fourth game in five days on Tuesday, hosting PSLA @ Fowler, and Fulton came out on top 62-45. That makes it five wins in a row for the squad as it closes out the regular season.
Broderick said to close out regular season on that win streak is about the team’s “preparation and leadership,” especially this late in the campaign. Broderick called the gauntlet that Fulton just completed an “unprecedented feat.”
“I just told the guys how proud I am because in a game like that, I can’t just call a play and expect and us to execute. Fowler doesn’t let you do it,” Broderick said. “The tank was pretty empty tonight. They played as hard as they could as long as they could. But, playing four games in five days — and winning all four — is really impressive.”
But it wasn’t the best start for the Red Raiders, however. Fowler scored the first basket of the game, and it was quickly tied up after a layup from Aiden Trude. Tyler Ditton scored an ensuing 3-pointer, and Fulton never gave up the lead despite the Falcons clawing back throughout the contest.
After a trio of baskets from Sam Cotton in the first frame, Fulton held a 15-11 advantage. The Red Raiders continued to expand their lead in the second quarter until Fowler went on an eight-point run to cut the deficit to just three points.
The teams traded baskets late, to make it 30-27. But a buzzer-beating half-court shot from Tanner Emmons sent Fulton into a frenzy, giving the Red Raiders a 33-27 lead at halftime.
Broderick said that shot from Emmons “changed the demeanor” in the locker room after the Fulton players knew they didn’t have their best half to start the game.
“When a player makes a play like that at the buzzer, it gives you a little energy and it changes your mindset. You’re happy for him, and we knew the difference between being up six rather than three was a big deal,” Broderick said. “When you throw in a shot from half court, the locker room energy was really cool. Then we got back to business.”
That 3-pointer sparked Fulton as the team scored the first eight points of the third quarter behind a pair of 3-pointers from Cotton and Alex Crisafulli, plus a layup from Trude. Fowler clawed back for a moment, but the Red Raiders went on another small run that gave them a 52-35 lead going into the final frame.
Broderick said Fulton has been strong in the third quarter all year long because the team knows it either played well in the first half and the Red Raiders want to keep it going, or they knew it was a bad first half and now they’re “going to do handle it in the third.”
“That third quarter, we got some momentum. Our guys felt good,” Broderick said.
The teams, again, traded baskets throughout the entire fourth quarter. But Fowler upped the full-court pressure, forcing Broderick to use a slew of timeouts toward the end of the quarter. The pauses in the action weren’t just to draw up plays. They were to get different players in plus to get some main players rest given the stretch of games they had been through in the last five days.
Broderick noted Fowler’s high energy, which sometimes forced players to get trapped by the full-court pressure.
“In the back of my mind, I’m thinking, ‘This squad has played four games in five days. We just need to get to the finish line.’ I took more timeouts early in this game than I usually do,” Broderick said. “When you’re playing Fowler, you’re practicing a little bit differently to try to enter the ball and to get the ball where you want to get it, because they don’t let you throw it to where you want to. We didn’t get to practice that enough. Credit to them.”
Cotton led Fulton with 24 points in the contest.
“He just competes at such a high, high, high level. He’s willing to take charges. He is the best rebounding guard that I’ve seen that’s played for us or anybody. There’s 6’5” that can get 15 or 16 rebounds. But for a kid who’s 5’9” or 5’10” to get 14 or 15 every night, it’s amazing. It’s mainly because he competes. … Sam finds a way to win.”
Trude tacked on 10 points. Ditton recorded eight points. Trevor Hendrickson contributed seven points. Aidan Baldwin scored five points. Crisafulli and Tanner Emmons both added three points. Bryce Noel rounded out the scoring with two points.
Fulton finishes the season with a 13-7 record, and now awaits for the sectional tournament which will start on Friday. The announcement of who the Red Raiders will play will be released Wednesday. But Broderick said it is likely the winner of the Whitesboro-Syracuse Academy of Science game.
Fulton hasn’t played either team this season, but Broderick mentioned the coaching staff has plenty of film on both teams just with common opponents throughout the season.
“Two years in a row, it hasn’t happened before, Fulton will have a bye and a home game in sectionals. It’s pretty impressive, and I’m really proud of these guys for earning that. I don’t know if anybody would’ve guessed at the start of the year that we would’ve had 13 wins and the No. 3 seed. I may have, but most people wouldn’t,” Broderick said. “And those 15 players in the locker room would’ve predicted that.”
