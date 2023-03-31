FULTON — Sam Cotton hit a home run over the “right field fence” of the turf field at G. Ray Bodley High School, and he started trotting to second base.
Fulton varsity baseball coach Randy Cotton yelled that Sam didn’t have to run it out, but Sam claimed it was just a double.
“It went over the fence. It’s a home run … It’s always a home run,” Randy Cotton said. “All right, if you want to call it a double, call it a double.”
It’s just another beginning to a Fulton baseball season. The Red Raiders aren’t able to get on their field due to poor draining, and the team practices either in a gym — or in Sunday’s case, Fulton utilized the turf field with decent weather outside.
Randy Cotton said that he hopes he can get the team to practice at the nearby diamond at Foster Park.
Despite the Red Raiders not being able to get on a field yet, Randy Cotton said there’s “much more of a giddy-up in their step this year,” with the team’s athletic abilities.
“We’re optimistic. … We feel we should be much better than last year. Even the games we weren’t successful in, it should be much closer. We got beat pretty good a few times last year, which is not Fulton baseball,” Randy Cotton said. “They’re just more seasoned baseball players. Baseball IQ on the team went way up. Our defensive ability went way up. It’s really going to come down to our pitchers, and I told them this.”
“It’s just another year of maturity for our team. I can’t wait to see what happens,” Sam Cotton said. “All we want to do is win. We want to get better, but winning is the end goal.”
Fulton has a mixed bag in terms of its roster, boasting six seniors but also carrying an eighth-grader, a freshman and three sophomores. The Red Raiders only lost one senior last season, so a bulk of players are returning. “Anybody that played significant roles last year are all back, which is a good thing,” Randy Cotton added.
Sam Cotton returns for his senior season after being named to the All-CNY team for large schools. As a junior, Sam Cotton led the Red Raiders with 23 hits and 10 runs batted in. He also tallied 15 stolen bases.
“(Sam) was leading Section III in hitting all year, but we couldn’t catch a flyball,” Randy Cotton said. “That’s frustrating. He did a great job — he kept the spirits of the team up. He stepped up. He’s a good leader to begin with.”
“I just want to improve and get better, maybe not swing at as many bad pitches — that’s what got me out a lot last year,” Sam Cotton said. “If I just look for my pitches, I think I’ll do a lot better.”
Fulton also returns a majority of its pitching from the 2022 season, Randy Cotton said. Trent Farrands (30.1 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts), Brock Tetro (24.2 innings pitched, 24 strikeouts), Will Patterson (16.2 innings pitched, 15 strikeouts) and Jarret Austin (13.1 innings pitched, 12 strikeouts) all return to the mound.
“They’re just physically more athletic, for one. But it’s really the baseball IQ. Leading and getting a good jump on the ball in the gap, and not being hesitant or tentative. … The younger guys, I’ve been really impressed with them,” Randy Cotton said. “They’ve got speed. They’ve got some size, too. Our younger guys are some of the bigger guys. … We’re bigger, stronger and faster — that type of stuff.”
Fulton posted a 5-11 record last season, falling in the first round of the Section III Class A tournament, 13-2, to New Hartford.
Going into this year, not only do the Red Raiders want to make it into sectionals, they want to host — and win — a game in the playoffs. To accomplish that feat, Randy Cotton said Fulton will likely have to double its win total from last year.
But with a tough non-league schedule, including games at Rome Free Academy and Carthage, Randy Cotton noted that Fulton “challenged (itself) a lot more” in the non-league realm.
“We set a lot of minor goals. I felt that we needed to set smaller goals to get to those bigger goals. Like, we have a goal of how many errors we want to commit this season or in a game; or how many strikeouts we want per game for the season; or how many walks we give up in a game,” Randy Cotton said. “Some minor stuff like that, I think we’ve got to think more specific. Then the other outcomes will take care of themselves.”
Randy Cotton, in his fourth season as head coach, is hoping the seniors — some of who are in their third year of varsity baseball after not having a junior varsity squad the last couple seasons — take a bigger role after a somewhat “disappointing” result last year.
“I would say everyone who played key roles for me last year, we underachieved last year, the guys that were in the lineup every day who played last year,” Randy Cotton said. “If my seniors step up and play like they’re capable of, and I get some good stuff from the younger guys I’m keeping, then we’ll be in good shape.”
