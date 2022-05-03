Fulton baseball stifled by Chittenango in 5-0 loss

FULTON — The Fulton varsity baseball team was unable to get the bats going on Saturday, falling 5-0 to Chittenango behind a complete game shutout from Bears’ pitcher Kyle Peryer.
Peryer struck out six batters, allowing just five hits across seven innings.
“We just didn’t have good at-bats,” said Fulton head coach Randy Cotton. “(Peryer) did a good job on the mound, changing speeds and stuff, kept people off balance. But I expect us to be better at the plate than that.”
Chittenango opened the scoring in the second inning, after three straight walks loaded the bases. Tyus Kelly ripped a double to left-center, scoring all three runners and giving the Bears a 3-0 lead.
“We just let too many guys on base,” Cotton said. “Two outs with the bases loaded, guy sticks the bat out and there you go, that’s three runs.”
Fulton starter Brock Tetro worked out of further damage, but the Bears added another run on an RBI single by Peryer in the third.
The Red Raiders had a runner in scoring position in the bottom half of the inning after a two-out double by Sam Cotton, but he was left stranded. Fulton also stranded a runner at second in the second inning, and left two men in scoring position in the fifth after Sam Cotton was intentionally walked with two outs.
“We struggled at the plate. We didn’t look good at times,” said Cotton. “They intentionally walked (Sam) with two guys on and two outs, which obviously is a smart decision on their part, but kills us.”
After Matt Brown threw the third inning for the Red Raiders, Jarret Austin followed and tossed three scoreless innings in relief before Cotton threw a 1-2-3 seventh.
“Jarret came in and did a great job,” said Cotton. “Matt Brown came in and got us out of an inning, throwing strikes. Then Sam at the end.”
Peryer entered the seventh inning having retired six of his last seven batters faced, but Austin started the inning by lacing a single into the outfield. Peryer buckled down, however, striking out the next three batters in order to lock up a 5-0 win for Chittenango.
Austin was 3-3 at the plate for Fulton in the loss, while Cotton added a double and Brown a single. Tetro started on the mound for the Red Raiders, allowing three earned runs in two innings. Brown threw the third inning, while Austin allowed just one hit in three scoreless frames. Cotton threw a scoreless seventh.
Peryer went the distance for the Bears, allowing five hits while striking out six and walking two. He was also 2-2 at the plate with an RBI.
Kelly was 1-3 with a three-run double, while Eddie MacAlpine added a base hit.
Fulton (1-6) will play at East Syracuse-Minoa at 4:45 p.m. today.
Cotton said that although his team is “young” and not yet “where we need to be to be competitive”, he also said the Red Raiders have made a marked improvement from the start of the season.
“We’re getting better. We’re a lot better than we were three weeks ago ... We’re trying to get there.”
