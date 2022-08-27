Fulton ’99 grads take reins of Raider varsity soccer programs

FULTON — “This one time at band camp …”
The year was 1999 and one of the hit films was the senior class-saluting, “American Pie.”
However, if you spoke to then G. Ray Bodley High School seniors Jen Crook and Derek Lyons, they may have been talking about a soccer camp they once attended. Flash forward to 2022 and Jen (Crook) Killian and Lyons are the head coaches of the Fulton varsity girls and boys soccer teams, respectively.
Lyons and Killian are still locked on soccer camps, but now they are determined to use these camps to help build a Fulton soccer family.
“Let’s build a bigger community and make it so if the girls have a game, we can bring all the boys there. That builds for both of us. That’s going to help younger kids see that boys are really there for the girls and the girls are there for the boys,” Lyons said.
Killian said both programs can become social outlets that the community is eager to have their children be a part of.
“I think both he and I have the same ideas,” Killian said. “The love of the game, number one, and number two, we want people to be proud of both of our programs here in our community. We want to increase our numbers (by starting) down at the youth (level) and build up. I want girls who want to play for Fulton girls soccer, and I want girls to be proud and excited.”
Both Killian and Lyons are taking over for two successful head coaches.
Killian takes over for longtime coach George Beckwith. Lyons succeeds another veteran coach in recently appointed G. Ray Bodley High School Principal Nathan Murray.
Both coaches expressed appreciation for the foundations set by their predecessors.
“(Murray’s) done a terrific job,” Lyons said. “Our first year coaching, we didn’t make sectionals. After that, I think we were in the semis almost every year. That comes from what he does in the offseason, and what he does during the winter when he’s got players playing in indoor leagues. We’re looking to do the same thing. We’re looking to build on what he’s had and hopefully we can take it to another level.”
Killian is taking over for a coach who won’t be too far away, either. In fact, Beckwith is now coaching Fulton’s JV girls team. “Coach Beckwith is a great guy,” Killian said. “This program, soccer in general, I’ve got some pretty big shoes to fill. He’s done a lot of work and set some great ground for us to build on. Twenty-plus years in the girls soccer program. I’m definitely going to be looking to him for advice and anything else we need help with because he definitely has the experience.”
As both varsity coaches prepare for their first soccer games as Fulton varsity head coaches, they do so with similar expectations. Both want their players to be determined to succeed on the field and in the classroom.
“I think what we want to do is establish being a competitor in sectionals each year,” Lyons said. “I think that’s big. Taking care of our schoolwork and (having) scholar athletes yearly. That’s something that all of my programs have done and I know we’ve done it when Coach Murray was coach. We were always fighting for sectional championships and that’s what I think this program can be and that’s where we want to bring it to again.”
“Being able to do this together (with Lyons) and combine the girls and the boys programs is showing that we both want the same for our programs,” Killian said. “We want success, involvement, and people to be proud and say that they played for us. Long term, I think it would be great if we could get a sectional title under our belt in the not so distant future.”
