Fulton ’99 grads take reins of Raider varsity soccer programs

Fulton boys soccer junior Vincent Salerno (3) fights off a defender during a game against Proctor on Sept. 25, 2021.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — “This one time at band camp …”

The year was 1999 and one of the hit films was the senior class-saluting, “American Pie.”

