MARIETTA, Ohio — The Oswego State baseball team braved the weather, an overnight delay, and the loser’s bracket to win the Glenside, PA regional of the NCAA Division III Tournament last weekend, moving on to the Super Regionals as the Lakers hunt for their first trip to the College World Series since 2018.
Oswego State kicks off a best-of-three series with Marietta College in the Super Regionals today, a rematch of sorts from the Sweet 16 men’s basketball game between the two schools in March. The winner will advance to the College World Series beginning June 3.
The team opened its tournament run with an 8-2 win over Elizabethtown College on Friday behind home runs by Ryan Enos, Paul Tammaro, and Ryan Weiss, as well as seven shutout innings on the mound from Thomas Pecchia.
Enos said it was big for the team to get “the first one under (their) belt.”
“It was real big, because we didn’t know much about them,” added Weiss. “We wanted to keep the momentum going into the winner’s bracket. It’s real tough to lose that first game and then somehow win five in a row to win the championship.”
But Saturday opened with a 10-7 loss to host Arcadia University, with the Lakers’ late attempt at a five-run comeback falling short despite homers by Enos and Kyle Lauria.
The loss sent Oswego State to the loser’s bracket, with the team needing to win three games in two days to advance in the tournament.
However, as Weiss explained, this wasn’t exactly a foreign concept to the Lakers.
“We’d been there before, last week at SUNYACs,” said Weiss. “We knew how it felt to lose two in a row on that loser’s bracket day. So we knew what it took to come out and win.”
“When you get in those spots, you’ve just got to stay locked in and do whatever it takes to win and stay alive,” Enos said.
And the Lakers did just that.
Oswego State scored three runs in the first inning of the loser’s bracket game against Husson University, adding four in the fourth and tacking on late before holding on for a 12-10 victory.
That set up the Lakers with another matchup against Arcadia, although this time with a catch: Because the Knights had yet to lose in the double-elimination format, Oswego State would need to beat the team in two consecutive games.
However, the previous meeting between the squads meant the Lakers were better prepared to defend the small-ball tendencies of the Knights.
“They play a lot of small ball well,” Weiss said. “They make you defend the small ball well. They steal bases. They do all that stuff well. So we knew going into that second game what we had to do better.”
“The first game got away from us a little bit,” added Enos. “We didn’t make all the plays that we needed to. We just knew what to expect the second time around against them.”
Oswego State took the lead in the fourth inning of the first championship-round game with Arcadia, after an RBI single by Jacob Levine gave the Lakers a 2-1 advantage. They continued to add on with three more runs in the fifth, and blew the game wide open in the eighth, scoring six runs to earn an 11-4 win and force a winner-take-all Game 5.
And the decisive game couldn’t have started any better for the Lakers, with Kyle Lauria driving home a run with a first-inning single before Weiss cranked a three-run homer, putting Oswego State up 4-0 in the opening inning.
A sacrifice fly by Justin Massielo got the Knights on the board in the third, but Pecchia held strong on the mound, finishing another scoreless inning to get the Lakers to the fifth with a 4-1 lead.
Then, a combination of the weather and increasing darkness forced the game into an overnight delay. The teams left the field, with the game set to resume at 11 a.m. the following day.
“We knew it was going to get shut down, because it was getting real dark,” said Weiss. “We had the lead, and we were kind of getting rowdy after the game … We went to the same place we ate the night before when we won, so we were like, ‘You know what, we can’t not win now.’”
Anthony Van Fossen came on to pitch to start the morning for the Lakers, and dominated, throwing five scoreless innings without allowing a base hit. While the Oswego State bats couldn’t add on to the lead, Arcadia was shut down at the plate, and the Lakers clinched their spot in Super Regionals after Van Fossen got Hunter Curley to pop up on the infield, sealing a 4-1 victory.
With the momentum still in the Lakers’ favor, Weiss said the final five innings on Monday felt “like 20 minutes long.”
“The pitchers definitely did their job the last game,” said Tammaro. “The hitting wasn’t there completely in the second game for either team, but (we) definitely just came out, gave everything we had, and ended out on top.”
Now, Oswego State turns its focus to this weekend, with the goal of reaching the College World Series for the first time since 2018. Enos, a fifth-year player, was a freshman on that year’s team.
“Experiencing it before, it was my first year,” Enos said. “You never realize how tough it is to actually get there. Just the last three or four years, we’ve been grinding and fighting to get back, we’ve always come up a little short.”
Weiss said reaching the CWS would be “the top of the goal” for him and Tammaro, who have yet to appear on the stage.
“We’ve been here for four years, and every year, we sit down at the beginning of the season, and that’s our goal,” said Weiss. “It would be the best feeling in my four years getting there.”
Tammaro made note of the fact that Division III Super Regionals began in 2019, adding another round to the tournament.
“So it’s definitely an extra step now, with the super regionals,” said Tammaro. “But definitely with our team, it’s a big upperclassmen group if you go through our lineup. … We have a lot of chemistry going on. But I’m sure they’re experienced too.”
And their opponent is not only experienced, but also a familiar foe to the Lakers: the Lakers’ men’s basketball team, that is.
The Marietta College baseball team enters the weekend with a record of 41-5, and are the #2-ranked team in the nation by d3baseball.com. The school’s men’s basketball program also finished the season as the #2 team in the country after defeating Oswego State, 89-81, on the way to a berth in the Final Four.
The basketball teams met in the Sweet 16 of this year’s tournament. Incidentally, with 16 teams remaining in the Super Regional round, the two baseball programs will also meet at the same stage, something Weiss said is “definitely ironic.”
“I saw when we got matched up against them, that came to my mind,” Weiss said. “I remember, on the way down to Florida, we watched the men’s basketball team play Marietta. So it kind of is a full-circle moment, and we hope we can take them down this time.”
“There’s no really revenge factor, but it is cool and ironic to get matched up with them again,” added Enos. “But we’ve just got to play our game, and just show up and play the way we play, we can match up with anybody. We can beat anybody.”
Cross-sport rivalries aside, Enos acknowledged the strength of the Pioneers’ squad.
“At this time of year, everyone’s good,” Enos said. “They’re good, they’ve been (ranked) one or two the whole year. But they’re good, we’re good, and that’s why you play the game.”
Enos also said it will be important to “stay locked in from the start,” with Tammaro adding that the series will be the Lakers’ “biggest test of the year.”
“I think the most important thing is to get back in that mindset that we had once we had our backs against the wall after losing that first game right from the get-go, and just stay locked in from the start,” Enos explained. “Don’t get behind, don’t drop one, just do what we have to do and we’ll win.”
“We kind of have the mentality of, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best,” said Weiss. “So we’re going to get to Marietta, then we’ll get to the World Series, and nothing’s going to be in our way to stop us. That’s our mentality going into the weekend.”
