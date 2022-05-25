From sleeper to starter: Steven Kozikoski leaves his mark on Oswego State hockey

OSWEGO — Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek only attended NA3HL junior hockey games when there were some local teams, including the Oswego Stampede that played at Fort Ontario.
Local teams, no matter the league, give college coaches the chance to see players that “you wouldn’t normally see.”
And that’s how Steven Kozikoski — a local kid from Liverpool who reached out to Oswego State while playing for the Stampede — and his journey to becoming the first-string goaltender began.
“The kids would write to us, I’d go over and watch. It’s right in your backyard, why wouldn’t you?” Gosek said. “Sometimes you can get a sleeper before they go to a program where they’re going to get a lot of attention.”
During his second year with the Stampede program, Kozikoski’s coach had players write down a list of colleges they wanted to play at. Coaches advised to write down some “realistic ones” but then list some others that players were “reaching for.”
He was already talking to a few other schools. Once Gosek came to talk to Kozikoski after a Stampede game, Kozikoski said it was a “no-brainer” to play for Oswego State.
Kozikoski posted a .917 save percentage over two seasons with the Stampede.
“(Koz) knew he was going to stay in Oswego because he loved it here and worked at a bank,” Gosek said. “He had his life in order.”
But there was a catch: Kozikoski would be the third-string goalie his freshman season, behind the tandem of David Richer and Cedric Hansen. There was little to no chance that Kozikoski would play outside of a period in each exhibition game.
Kozikoski knew he didn’t want to play professional hockey after college, so “understanding that (he was) getting a good education was the main thing,” he added.
“I don’t think any goalie likes being third string. That was motivation to push me to work harder in practice,” he said. “But, at the end of the day, I knew I was getting a good education and I was going to benefit from being at this program one way or another.”
So Kozikoski worked and learned behind Richer and Hansen. He appreciated the level of competition the pair put forward every day, and the “open-ended discussions” that the trio had, taking advice from one another.
Entering his sophomore season, Kozikoski was still behind the Richer-Hansen duo. But the Lakers hit some adversity throughout the season, and a change was needed in January 2020.
“We gave Kozikoski an opportunity and he was ready to answer the bell,” Gosek said.
That opportunity was Kozikoski’s first start: Jan. 25, 2020, against SUNY Canton, with the Lakers fresh off a 3-2 overtime loss to SUNY Cortland the night before.
During Oswego State’s morning skate, Kozikoski said he could tell “something was up” after other players kept coming up to him saying stuff like, ‘All right, let’s get going tonight.”
“I started to put all the pieces of the puzzle together in my brain. (Gosek) comes up to me two minutes later and tells me I’m going (to start),” Kozikoski said. “(Gosek) would never tell us during the pre-game skate that we were going in. It’d usually be the night before.”
Not only did Kozikoski get his first win against Canton — recording 19 saves in an 8-2 win for the Lakers — but the team responded differently. “The guys played hard and we played well,” Gosek mentioned.
It wasn’t until the next weekend, the North Country trip up to Plattsburgh State and SUNY Potsdam, that Kozikoski realized he might be the starting goalie to finish out the season. Initially, he was just happy with how he played against Canton if that was to be his only game that season.
The team’s attitude changed once Kozikoski took over the netminder duties.
“We blocked shots, we finished checks, we were more defensive-minded. We played smarter,” Gosek said. “Lo and behold, we turned the season around.”
While that season ended against SUNY Geneseo in the SUNYAC Championship game, there was still excitement for the following season, knowing that Kozikoski was likely going to be the starting goaltender from the get-go.
Then COVID-19 hit.
“I was pretty frustrated. I expected going into the season something was going to be different,” Kozikoski said. “(They) said they were going to update the schedule … then two days later they yanked the whole thing out from under us.”
Not only did Kozikoski get an opportunity to truly battle for the starting job his junior season, but come senior year, “there’s pressure,” Gosek said. Kozikoski was the presumed starter over Eric Green and Ritchie Parent.
He worked with graduate assistant coach Devin McDonald, and the trio of goaltenders had a good bond, Kozikoski said. “I really couldn’t ask for two better goalie partners,” he added.
While the season progressed, and Oswego State fell to Geneseo in the championship game again, Kozikoski said there are no regrets when it comes to his college hockey career.
After playing just nine games his sophomore season, Kozikoski played in 21 games this past year. He posted a 1.90 goals against average and a .930 save percentage, all on top of five shutouts.
“This is where he wanted to be. To him, playing in Oswego was like playing for the New York Rangers,” Gosek said. “How many guys would even come here thinking that they might never play and embrace it? That’s why it makes a great story. That’s why we’re so proud of him.”
