OSWEGO — This past summer the Oswego State men’s basketball team added a lone freshman in the form of Josh Thigpen to the squad as the Lakers try to replicate their success of last season. In 2021-22, the Lakers won the conference crown and advanced to the NCAA Division III sweet 16.
Originally from Westchester, Thigpen attended Hastings High School and played on the varsity basketball team for four years. Despite playing since he was 7 years old, basketball was not his first love. Instead, the sport that first infatuated him was soccer. As a freshman with the Yellowjackets basketball team, he came off the bench, primarily filling the sixth-man role, where he excelled. His next year as a sophomore, he helped secure the school’s first sectional title since 1999 with its championship win over Valhalla in 2020 and secured a Section MVP award in the process.
The accolades continued to come in for Thigpen. Throughout the rest of his high school career he broke the record for most points in a game with 47 and surpassed the coveted 1,000-point mark for his career.
In regards to his first year at Oswego State, he is yet to decide on a major but is eyeing the business program. With its respected academic program plus the competitiveness of the basketball team, Oswego State seemed to offer him the perfect combination.
“Along with other schools I was looking at, the team is phenomenal here,” he said. “I wanted to go to a place where I can compete with the best at the level I’m at, so this seemed like the perfect school out of all of (the schools I applied to).”
Thigpen said his teammates have been a great help to him getting acclimated to life as a Laker. Their influence does not stop after they leave the court, either.
“All of (my teammates) really have taken me under their wing, basketball wise and outside as well,” Thigpen said. “I’m cool with all of them. They’re great teammates and they made the transition a lot easier.”
Head Coach Jason Leone has also helped in the transition process, according to Thigpen.
“(Leone) is very comfortable talking to us about anything,” he said. “He always lets us know that, so he’s been a big part of that too.”
At the moment, Thigpen is not worried about the role he might have on the team. He is focused on fighting for minutes and earning his time on the court.
“I’m still waiting to see,” Thigpen said. “At the very least in practice, competing as hard as I can, always playing hard to earn time and pushing myself to get better for the years to come and as the season goes on.”
Despite his persistence to fight for game time, Thigpen knows that it will be a challenge to make the transition from high school basketball to the college ranks. He said his focus will be on “seeing myself improve as a player and adjusting to college basketball because it’s a lot different than high school basketball.”
Thigpen and the rest of the Oswego State Lakers will tip off their season as the fifth-ranked team in the D3hoops.com. Their first game is Nov. 11 against the Hobart College Statesmen in Windham, Connecticut at the Eastern Connecticut State Tip-Off Tournament.
