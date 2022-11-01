Josh Thigpen

OSWEGO — This past summer the Oswego State men’s basketball team added a lone freshman in the form of Josh Thigpen to the squad as the Lakers try to replicate their success of last season. In 2021-22, the Lakers won the conference crown and advanced to the NCAA Division III sweet 16.

Originally from Westchester, Thigpen attended Hastings High School and played on the varsity basketball team for four years. Despite playing since he was 7 years old, basketball was not his first love. Instead, the sport that first infatuated him was soccer. As a freshman with the Yellowjackets basketball team, he came off the bench, primarily filling the sixth-man role, where he excelled. His next year as a sophomore, he helped secure the school’s first sectional title since 1999 with its championship win over Valhalla in 2020 and secured a Section MVP award in the process.

