Oswego vs. Fowler boys soccer

An Oswego player (left) defends during Saturday’s varsity soccer game against Fowler.

 Spencer Bates photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys soccer team fell to visiting Fowler 4-1 on Saturday in a match where the Bucs’ defensive resilience faltered in the face of the Falcons’ unrelenting offense.

From the first whistle, Oswego established a defensive shape with five players being behind the ball at any given time. Throughout the first half, the strategy worked. The Buccaneers lost to Fowler earlier this season 8-0, and Coach Don Fronk said he thought the tactical change was necessary given the assets that Fowler has.

