OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys soccer team fell to visiting Fowler 4-1 on Saturday in a match where the Bucs’ defensive resilience faltered in the face of the Falcons’ unrelenting offense.
From the first whistle, Oswego established a defensive shape with five players being behind the ball at any given time. Throughout the first half, the strategy worked. The Buccaneers lost to Fowler earlier this season 8-0, and Coach Don Fronk said he thought the tactical change was necessary given the assets that Fowler has.
“We played them at their place and we knew they were talented,” Fronk said. “We knew they keep the ball well so we talked about keeping our shape at the back, holding our back four together and clogging up the middle of the field.”
Throughout the first half, Oswego repelled attack after attack by the Falcons, forcing them to take difficult shots and closing down players at pace to force poor passes. Fowler took 16 shots in the first half with only five on target, making for manageable saves for Buccaneer goalkeeper Michael Fierro. Fierro finished the game with 13 saves.
While defensively sound, the Oswego offense lacked for the majority of the first half. It took until the 27th minute for the Buccaneers to register a shot. However, Oswego did take advantage of a mental lapse within the Fowler defense. Freshman forward Daniel Callen pounced on a punt from his goalkeeper and outmuscled the last man at the back for the Falcons. After composing himself, he unleashed a shot that was too strong for the Fowler goalkeeper to keep out of the net.
Oswego went into halftime with a 1-0 lead. The Falcons had dictated possession and were relentless with their shots, but with so few substantial chances, there was no real pressure on the Bucs.
The second half was a different story.
Three minutes in, the Falcons found themselves right back into the game as junior midfielder Dieudonne Dushime drove a low shot from about 20 yards out that found the bottom left corner of the Oswego goal. Another Falcons goal came 11 minutes later as senior midfielder Jackson Indihafiki took an almost identical shot, giving Fowler a 2-1 lead.
Fowler continued to dominate possession and ended the match with 36 shots, including 14 on target. Oswego only had one solid chance in the second half. That came in the 63rd minute. Sophomore midfielder Tanner Defren found himself on the end of a great cross that forced a save by the Falcons’ goalkeeper, who nearly dropped the ball.
Four minutes later, Fowler added its third goal as a shot by senior defender Michael Sabiti found the bottom left corner from 18 yards out.
The Falcons’ final goal came with two minutes left to play in a manner that upset several of the Buccaneers and Fronk as they believed senior defensive midfielder Yahye Sambul committed a foul in the buildup to him slotting a shot home. However, no foul was called.
Despite the result, Fronk said he was happy with how his team played.
He enjoyed the resilience in the team’s defense but said that the first goal by Fowler after the halftime break hurt the spirit of his squad.
“I thought we played well for the most part,” he said. “The first half was really good for us. We came out with a lot of intensity, we defended really well, limited their opportunities and we got one on a counter, which is what we were looking for. I thought when we gave up that early goal in the second half, it deflated us a little bit and we had to try and fight out of that slump.”
Moving forward, Fronk said he wants his team to focus on possession as it is something he has been trying to implement within the team for the last few games.
“We always talk about our possession game, trying to find those passes, connecting passes in a row to move the ball down the field instead of just a ‘dump-and-run’ style of game,” Fronk said. “I thought we started to do that a little bit better the other night. We did it a little bit better today, so that’s something we want to sort of build on every time we step onto the field.”
Oswego hosted Fulton on Monday, and will play Thursday at Cortland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.