Fourth-quarter surge lifts unbeaten Lakers over Alfred Nov 23, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s basketball team continued its unbeaten streak to start the season, defeating the Alfred Saxons 65-57 on Tuesday at Max Ziel Gymnasium.Karleigh Leo scored 19 points to lead the Lakers, who pulled away in the fourth quarter.Oswego State is 6-0 overall. Alfred University dropped to 3-1. Leo canned five 3-pointers in the game. She also had four rebounds and five assists.Elaina Johnson and Diamond Pickett netted 12 points each for Oswego State. Pickett led the team in rebounds with nine.Shania Iglesias scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Lakers.Gillian Flint and Leah Harkenrider poured in 14 points each for Alfred.The Lakers led just 30-28 at halftime, and the game was tied 43-43 going into the fourth quarter. Oswego State controlled play down the stretch to notch the victory.Logan Castiglione scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to ignite the Lakers. Iglesias hit a 3-pointer to extend the Oswego State lead to 50-46 with 7:20 left.Leo sank a trey to equal Alfred’s 3-point shooting in the fourth quarter and keep the Laker lead at four with 6:11 left.A pair of layups by Iglesias extended the home team’s lead, and Alfred did not recover.Oswego State shot 40.7% from the field and 30% from 3-point range. Oswego State’s next game is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Fredonia. It will be the Lakers’ first SUNY Athletic Conference game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now OCCS donates blankets to Family Resource Center Committee OKs demolition in Port City County’s COVID-19 community level now ‘low’ Latest e-Edition November 23, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKelly Lee MosherKathleen A. BartleySister Alice Roberta BenzingLongtime SUNY Oswego astronomy professor diesFulton woman takes next step toward a career in manufacturingEllis Singleton IIILeighton lives: OCSD board votes against repurposing elementary schoolPhoenix Pop Warner program qualifies 2 cheer teams for national competition in FloridaFulton man arrested after meeting teen on social media appLinda J. Cook Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.