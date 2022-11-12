CORTLAND — Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek stood in the hallway after the Laker men’s ice hockey team’s narrow 5-4 win over SUNY Cortland Friday and simply said, “Two points is two points.”
It wasn’t an easy two points by any means. Oswego State had momentum going into the third period leading 5-2 over the Red Dragons. But with what Gosek called “poor puck management,” the Lakers snuck out of Cortland with one-goal win.
Cortland’s Sutter Donegan tipped the puck into the net with just 17.4 seconds left in the game to push it to a one-goal game, but Oswego State held on for the tight victory.
“For the most part, all of our goals (allowed) were self-inflicted. No disrespect to Cortland, but all three of their goals were the result of poor puck management on our end,” Gosek said. “At the end of the year, no one’s going to remember if it was a five-goal win or a one-goal win. But we have to play better.”
It didn’t take long for Tommy Cahill to open scoring for Oswego State. With 11:58 left in the period, Cahill just a threw a puck at Luca Durante from the blue line, and Durante was caught a little out of position. The puck trickled past Durante to put the Lakers up 1-0.
Oswego State kept up the offensive zone time until a Laker defensive turnover, when Ryan Dickinson threw the puck against the glass trying to clear it, and Domenic Settimo picked up the puck, skated in and scored from a weird angle to tie the game with 5:48 left in the period.
But the floodgates opened in the second period. On a shortened power play that bled over from the opening frame, Cahill received a pass from Daniel Colabufo at the goal line, and then found Alex DiCarlo in the slot who one-timed the puck into the back of the net just 40 seconds into the frame.
Thomas Rocco eventually got his name on the scoresheet after picking up a loose puck right in front of Durante. Rocco spun around in front and tucked the puck past Durante with 18:05 left in the period.
Then just as celebrations concluded for the Lakers’ third goal, Jackson Arcan, from the goal line, took a shot from an impossible angle that hit the top of the net over Durante’s shoulder, allowing Oswego State to go up 4-1 with 17:36 left in the second.
Cahill tallied his second of the night after skating in from the goal line and into the slot, getting a shot past Durante, putting the Lakers up 5-1. Durante was then pulled and replaced by Jack Riedell, who stopped all 19 shots he faced in the 35 minutes he played.
“I thought we had a great start to the second period, and got Cortland back on their heels. We got some momentum,” Gosek said. “Other than the turnover in the second period, we had good momentum.”
That turnover led to Cortland’s second goal of the night, after Nate Berke got through the Oswego State defense to cut the Lakers’ lead to three at 4:10 of the second period.
“We were doing a lot of good things,” Gosek said. “The third period was just sloppy.”
Gosek mentioned the team overcomplicating plays while trying to get out of the defensive zone. Another Laker turnover in the defensive zone allowed Settimo to rip a shot from the blue line that was tipped by Cameron Knowlton, making it 5-3 at 14:31 of the third period.
“Up the middle from our goal line to try to get out of our zone — whether it hits our guy’s stick or not — it’s just not an intelligent, high-percentage play,” Gosek said. “We didn’t get pucks out to the neutral zone as quickly. We didn’t move pucks up as quickly as we should’ve. I didn’t think our forwards, really, gave our defense a lot of support. There wasn’t a lot of tracking or backchecking until the third period when we over-pursued on the last (goal) with 17 seconds to go, and we leave the guy open for a tip.”
After a slew of penalties followed later in the third period after AJ Ryan and another played collided in the neutral zone. Chaos ensued once players met at the endboards of Cortland’s offensive zone, and it appeared Zachary Smith ripped a helmet off an Oswego State player.
Once the referees calmed the action down, Ryan went off for a two-minute roughing penalty and Smith was called for facemasking, a five-minute major. Riedell was pulled with 2:05 left in the game to put the Red Dragons up five-on-four.
Right after Ryan got back on the ice, Donegan’s tipped goal with 17 seconds left in the game put Cortland down by one. With Riedell still pulled, Matt McQuade had a chance for the empty-net goal with just a few seconds left, but it was blocked by Cortland as time expired.
“Thank God we had that five-minute stretch in the second period,” Gosek said. “We tried to overcomplicate things and be too fancy. Against teams like this, especially on an ice surface like this with a small neutral zone, you’ve just got to play a good road game. And we didn’t.”
Cal Schell, earning his third win of the season in his first year with the Lakers, made 23 saves in net.
Oswego State (4-1, 3-0 SUNYAC), ranked No. 9 this weekend by the USCHO.com poll, takes on No. 3 SUNY Geneseo at the Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena Friday, before hosting Brockport State on Saturday.
Gosek said this week the plan is to get “back to basics” in practice.
“We were out of sync. We weren’t connected. Our forwards were thinking one thing. Our defense was thinking another thing,” Gosek said. “We tried to play way too complicated of a game. We’re not going to have success playing that way.”
