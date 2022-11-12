Thomas Rocco vs. Cortland

Thomas Rocco of the Oswego State men's hockey team skates forward with the puck, trying to get around the SUNY Cortland defense, during the Lakers' 5-4 win over the Red Dragons on Friday. Rocco had a goal in the game.

 Ben Grieco photo

CORTLAND — Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek stood in the hallway after the Laker men’s ice hockey team’s narrow 5-4 win over SUNY Cortland Friday and simply said, “Two points is two points.”

It wasn’t an easy two points by any means. Oswego State had momentum going into the third period leading 5-2 over the Red Dragons. But with what Gosek called “poor puck management,” the Lakers snuck out of Cortland with one-goal win.

