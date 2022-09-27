Oswego BSOC Seniors

On Monday, the Oswego varsity boys soccer team celebrated its Senior Night prior to the game against Fulton. Oswego seniors Lucas Bruns, Donovan Constanza, Michael Fierro, and Austin Symborski were honored for their contributions to the program. The seniors are pictured with their family members.

 Spencer Bates photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys soccer team lost at home to Fulton 4-0 Monday on Senior Night. Fulton’s rapid-fire offense proved too much for the Bucs to handle.

Prior to the start of the game, Oswego’s Senior Night festivities were held as parents and players embraced and were celebrated by their peers packed in the grandstand. Seniors Lucas Bruns, Donovan Constanza, Michael Fierro and Austin Symborski were praised by Coach Don Fronk for everything they have done and for the leaders they have been.

