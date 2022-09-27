On Monday, the Oswego varsity boys soccer team celebrated its Senior Night prior to the game against Fulton. Oswego seniors Lucas Bruns, Donovan Constanza, Michael Fierro, and Austin Symborski were honored for their contributions to the program. The seniors are pictured with their family members.
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys soccer team lost at home to Fulton 4-0 Monday on Senior Night. Fulton’s rapid-fire offense proved too much for the Bucs to handle.
Prior to the start of the game, Oswego’s Senior Night festivities were held as parents and players embraced and were celebrated by their peers packed in the grandstand. Seniors Lucas Bruns, Donovan Constanza, Michael Fierro and Austin Symborski were praised by Coach Don Fronk for everything they have done and for the leaders they have been.
“They’ve put a lot of time and effort into this program,” Fronk said. “I think they’ve left the program in a better state as a result. They’ve been good leaders, which is what we need with a young team. So really, it’s a big thank you for all their years of effort, work and leadership.”
After the ceremony, Oswego started the game on the right foot by getting an early scoring chance when sophomore Tanner Defren skipped past two defenders. However, his crossing pass toward the goal lacked the pace it needed to find his supporting cast in the box, and the Fulton goalkeeper got it.
Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, that was their only significant scoring chance until the 37th minute as Fulton asserted its dominance on the field. The Red Raider trio of Karsen Conn, Conor Tibbetts and Braeden DePoint caused issues for Oswego. DePoint’s brilliant ball movement and vision were the perfect complement to the pace and strength of Conn and Tibbetts. The Raiders used the through ball almost exclusively throughout the first half, but due to Oswego’s high back line they were flagged for offsides often.
It was in the 17th minute when Fulton opened the scoring. Oswego’s entire back line had found themselves in the Fulton half while pursuing a chance on goal. At the same time, Conn smartly placed himself just inside his own half. When the Raiders’ defense gained possession, a long ball was sent ahead to Conn, who was alone in about 20 yards of space. He then took it the length of Oswego’s half and blasted a shot into the net.
It took Conn less than two minutes to add his second goal of the game. He used his speed to latch onto a well-timed through ball and easily slotted it into the bottom corner. Fulton Coach Derek Lyons praised the junior forward.
“He’s been playing on the outside for us and today one of our seniors was out, so we made the adjustment to put him up front and he definitely did a great job of running the wings, getting the ball in the middle of the field, and he did a great job of finishing,” Lyons said. “One goal isn’t easy and he finished two right in a row, which was huge. Karsen getting those two goals got the momentum on our side and we were able to hang with it the rest of the game.”
Momentum was huge for Fulton as it then proceeded to score two more goals in the next six minutes. Tibbets found the top corner with a shot in the 23rd minute. Two minutes later, a shot by DePoint, in the midst of confusion following a Fulton corner kick, took a deflection and wrong-footed Fierro. With DePoint’s goal, the Raiders had a 4-0 cushion.
Fulton registered 12 shots in the opening half, with eight on target.
The second half was more of the same with the Raiders dominating possession and taking shots at will.
Another eight shots were on target, and Oswego goalkeeper Fierro made some great saves to keep the score at 4-0.
The half was capped off by a brilliant reaction save from the senior, who kept out a header at close range.
Despite his team not scoring after the early flurry of goals, Lyons said he was more than happy with his team’s performance.
“That’s the best we’ve played possession-wise all season. It was nice to get a couple early (goals) because then we can get momentum and then we scored the third and fourth goals. I’m happy with the result. We need a few more of those to make sectionals, but the team keeps battling,” Lyons said.
Fronk said the first goal the Bucs allowed put them on their heels.
“I think the first half was not us,” he said. “I think the first goal we gave up deflated us a little bit and it took us a little time to recover, and then for them to get that second, then the third, that hurt us.”
Fronk said he was happy with the team’s play after halftime.
“We talked at halftime about what (Fulton) likes to do and we made a little adjustment in the back to give us some extra depth back there so they couldn’t beat us on the through ball, and I think that helped.”
Oswego’s next game is Thursday at Cortland.
Fulton will play its next game on Friday at Jamesville-DeWitt.
