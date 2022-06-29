FULTON — Fulton varsity boys basketball head coach Sean Broderick is used to having help at his basketball camps. Nearly 20 members of the Fulton basketball program were on hand to help out on Wednesday, but there was one helper who came from a different basketball background.
Eric Devendorf, a member of the Syracuse men’s basketball team from 2005-2009 and one of the leading scorers in program history, was guiding the kids through drills and providing instructions at the Fulton War Memorial on Wednesday morning.
“I have a real good relationship with Coach Broderick,” said Devendorf. “I’ve been here and done numerous things with the kids, camps. ... So, any way I can help out Coach. He’s been good to me over the years. I’m more than willing to come here and help the kids.”
Broderick said he “can’t say enough positive things about Eric,” noting that he has visited the Fulton basketball program nearly 10 times in the past several years.
“And he always comes prepared, with a great amount of energy,” said Broderick. “The kids just get really excited to see him. ... He is a friend of Fulton basketball, and we are very grateful for that.”
Broderick said this week’s camp served as sort of a “welcome back camp,” after holding a series of remote and satellite camps. This week’s camp offered a Pre-K through fourth-grade group from 10 a.m. to noon, and a fifth through ninth-grade camp from 12:30 to 3 p.m, according to the Fulton Youth Basketball Facebook page.
“As expected, our numbers are overwhelming,” said Broderick. “We have over 100 kids. You can just tell, when they started walking in the door this morning at 9:30, just how excited they were to get back at it.”
Broderick said the participation from current Fulton players, as well as the high turnout, “goes to the buy-in and the culture of our program.”
“There’s an expectation when you’re a part of our program, that you’re all-in, that you do your best,” said Broderick of the JV/varsity players. “The guys that came before them did these things, and they didn’t do them because it was required. They did them because they thought that was part of being part of the Fulton boys basketball program. Just grateful to have young adults like them, that are willing to give back to our youth.”
And having big names such as Devendorf certainly helps. In addition to the Syracuse great’s appearance on Wednesday, Oswego State men’s basketball head coach Jason Leone will be joining the group on Thursday.
“We’re so blessed, because we have an all-time great Syracuse basketball player and one of the best Division III coaches in the country that are here,” Broderick said. “When you have friends of the program like those two, it just makes our camp even more fun and worthwhile for the kids and the families in our community. I think there’s as many moms and dads in there trying to get pictures with Eric as there is kids, which is really cool.”
Devendorf runs a business, ED23Hoops, which sees the Syracuse alum travel to conduct camps and clinics throughout the state.
“We also have an AAU program now that we’re setting up,” he added. “We do this often, not only locally but state-wide and regionally, we’ve been getting out and doing stuff. It’s fun, man. I get to stay in basketball, and I also get to help the kids and give back to them.”
Wednesday’s instruction mainly dealt with ball-handling, Devendorf said.
“And then just talking about what I say to every camper that comes in contact with me, the three E’s: effort, energy, and enthusiasm,” said Devendorf. “So we were just kind of speaking on that, and how those three things can really help you, not only on the court, but off the court as well, in life.”
Devendorf said it was important to “just try to bring really good energy for the kids.”
“Especially when they’re super young like this, they’re just learning,” Devendorf said. “You try to get them enthused about it, and to liking it and wanting to continue to do it.”
The former Orange standout also mentioned that being able to give back and teach the kids “means a lot.”
“Somebody did it for me when I was growing up, that’s why I’m in the position that I’m in,” said Devendorf. “So it’s only right for me to do the same thing for some of these kids, and hopefully they keep it going. ... I love basketball, and I love helping out people, so what better way to put them both together and give back to the kids.”
