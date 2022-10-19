Men's basketball press conference

The Oswego State men’s basketball team held a preseason press conference recently to discuss its preparation and goals for the 2022-23 season. Pictured from left are Coach Jason Leone and players Julien Crittendon, Jamal Achille, and Jeremiah Sparks.

 Spencer Bates photo

OSWEGO — At its recent preseason press conference in the Marano Campus Center, the Oswego State men’s basketball team discussed preparation for the new campaign, recruitment and pressure.

Last season the Lakers finished 17-1 in the SUNY Athletic Conference and 27-3 overall, reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament and recording the most wins in a single season in program history. Head coach Jason Leone was wary to revel in the spotlight of the 2021-22 campaign.

