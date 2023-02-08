Jackson Arcan at Morrisville

Oswego State's Jackson Arcan skates into the offensive zone looking for an open teammate during the Lakers' 6-0 shutout over Morrisville State on Wednesday. Arcan scored two goals — one on the power play — in the contest. 

 Ben Grieco photo

MORRISVILLE — Minus a few hiccups here and there, Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek was pleased with the Lakers’ overall performance in their 6-0 win over Morrisville State on Wednesday.

Five different players scored for Oswego State. The power play scored one time on its two opportunities. The penalty kill cleared all three of its penalties — allowing just one Morrisville shot in six minutes of man-advantage time for the Mustangs. Cal Schell made 26 saves to post his first collegiate shutout.

