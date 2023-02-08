Oswego State's Jackson Arcan skates into the offensive zone looking for an open teammate during the Lakers' 6-0 shutout over Morrisville State on Wednesday. Arcan scored two goals — one on the power play — in the contest.
MORRISVILLE — Minus a few hiccups here and there, Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek was pleased with the Lakers’ overall performance in their 6-0 win over Morrisville State on Wednesday.
Five different players scored for Oswego State. The power play scored one time on its two opportunities. The penalty kill cleared all three of its penalties — allowing just one Morrisville shot in six minutes of man-advantage time for the Mustangs. Cal Schell made 26 saves to post his first collegiate shutout.
It all just seemed to be working for Oswego State as the end of the regular season nears.
“All-in-all, it was a good effort. We’ll take the two (league) points,” Gosek said. “We keep building. It really wasn’t the score as much as how we played.”
After a few chances early for the Lakers — including some quality shots from Tommy Cahill in the slot — Cahill finally converted during the first period after he turned the puck over at the goal line in the corner. He skated along the line, eventually hitting the top of the net over goaltender Ryan Creenan’s shoulder to give Oswego State a 1-0 lead at 11:28 of the first period.
But that’s all the Lakers would get in the opening frame despite throwing 22 shots on net.
Morrisville dictated the pace of play in the first 10 minutes of the second stanza, Gosek said, with the Lakers playing “sloppy” in their defensive end.
“We were not moving our feet and not creating turnovers to get ourselves out of the zone,” Gosek said. “We had forwards cheating and not getting underneath their (Morrisville) players.”
Following the slew of Morrisville chances in that segment, Oswego State’s offense came back to life. The Lakers killed off their second penalty of the night when Ryan Bunka was called for hooking. Minutes later, Alex DiCarlo sent a cross-ice pass to Shane Bull, who hit the back of the net with 10:12 left in the period.
Jackson Arcan followed that with a snipe of his own from the slot that hit the crossbar, making it 3-0 Oswego State with 7:48 left in the period.
The Lakers couldn’t convert on their first power play of the game after Morrisville’s Stevie Gerbis was called for boarding at 12:29. But, Alex DiCarlo scored at 16:35 after her skated around the Mustangs’ defense, ripping a shot from the faceoff circle to give Oswego State a 4-0 advantage.
“We got on top of a lot of pucks. We were aggressive and created turnovers,” Gosek said.
Early in the third period, Connor Gatto hit twine with a shot from the high slot after Shane Bull was screening Creenan with 16:13 left in the game.
Troy Robillard drew a boarding penalty and put Oswego State back on the power play for the second time in the game. Only 14 seconds into the man-advantage, Arcan hit the back bar of the goal to round out the Lakers’ 6-0 score with 5:04 left in the game.
“It was good to see (the) spread out scoring. … It’s good to see a different group of guys and balanced scoring,” Gosek said. “We want to keep building and gaining that momentum back after the Geneseo game.”
Schell still saw limited action in the second and third period, but overall made 26 saves in the contest for his first collegiate shutout. He made some good saves in close during the third period after Morrsiville turned some pucks over, including a nice cross-crease save late in the game to preserve the shutout.
Gosek said in a game where it was “hard to get the feel of things” early, Schell was aggressive.
“Cal did a great job of tracking the puck. He did a real good job of staying engaged although he didn’t face a lot of shots,” Gosek said. “Happy to see him get his first shutout.”
Gosek also noted the special teams’ play, with the power-play goal plus the 100% efficiency on the penalty kill. He highlighted Matt McQuade’s play on the penalty kill, who has “added a big boost.”
“McQuade’s hard on pucks. He holds onto pucks. From a power-play standpoint, that’s hard to go against because you’ve got to go get the puck away from him,” Gosek said. “He possessed the puck extremely well tonight. The last three games, he’s made a huge difference on our PK.”
Oswego State (14-8-1, 10-4-0 SUNYAC) doesn’t play again until Feb. 17-18 with the home series against Buffalo State and SUNY Fredonia.
Gosek said the team will have Thursday off for practice, and then get back to the ice on Friday and Saturday. But now, it’s about building momentum at the right time of the year.
“Honestly, the loss to Cortland was probably the best thing that could’ve happened to us,” Gosek said. “(Tonight) was a step in the right direction from the Geneseo and Brockport games. … The way that the schedule falls, I like that we played tonight instead of Saturday. It allowed us to have two good days of practice, finishing with a game tonight and then a rest day tomorrow.”
