Kylie Fritton vs. ESM

Oswego's Kylie Fritton (5) fires a shot on net during the first half of the Buc varsity girls lacrosse team's 19-10 victory over East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — With multiple points of attack, the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team soared to a 19-10 victory over East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday.

There aren’t just one or two players that the Bucs rely on for offensive production. Several players had good chances at the net against the Spartans, Oswego coach Ted Beers noted.

