OSWEGO — With multiple points of attack, the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team soared to a 19-10 victory over East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday.
There aren’t just one or two players that the Bucs rely on for offensive production. Several players had good chances at the net against the Spartans, Oswego coach Ted Beers noted.
Five different players scored for Oswego, with a few more adding “quality looks,” Beers said. And the Bucs’ offense got going right away with two goals in the opening 1:04 of the contest.
All-in-all, Beers called the win a “good group effort” against ESM.
“We had great cutters tonight. We bobbled a couple, but that’s OK,” Beers said. “Tonight, you take that lead and you try to gain some momentum quick to stick with it.”
Kylie Fritton and Mia Fierro were the first two goal-scorers for the Bucs to get things going before ESM got one goal back with 22:19 left.
For the next several minutes, the teams traded goals until Oswego’s offense took control with 5:15 left in the half. The Bucs scored four unanswered goals, starting with Alaina DiBlasi running in from midfield after getting a pass from Peyton Bond.
Fierro, DiBlasi and Cora Shiel gave the Bucs a five-goal advantage with 3:44 left in the frame before the Spartans finally got back on the board to make it 9-5.
After trading goals again, Fierro scored with 41 seconds left in the first frame on a free-position shot from the top of the 8-meter arc after battling through the defense.
“The first half, we weren’t hitting the cutters moving forward. We were still putting it a little behind them, and they would have to reach. It’s tough to try to reach for a ball behind you. It’s much easier to continue your motion and catch it in stride,” Beers said. “The first half was definitely in our favor. But I think the second half was much more of a good possession game for us both offensively and defensively.”
After trading goals once again in the second half, Oswego finally got a hold of the offensive zone, starting with a Fierro goal with 12:19 left in the game after she ran in from the side of the arc once she got a pass from Fritton.
“We looked at our mistakes in the first, and fixed them in the second,” Beers said.
Oswego scored five more consecutive goals to enforce the 10-goal running clock, in favor of the Bucs with 2:33 left. Fierro ran in to the slot, hitting the back of the net to force the running clock.
“It’s nice to have a running clock. It’s not always going to happen for us, but it’s also nice because we can continue the momentum,” Beers said. “If we can keep that lead and keep that clock running, we wind things down and try to get off the field a little bit earlier.”
ESM did score with three seconds left in the contest, but the Bucs had a big enough lead to hold onto victory.
While the offensive was aplenty, Beers noted the defense and the way it played — adding that the Bucs played a different defensive style, utilizing a man-to-man defense that was a little less aggressive than in previous games.
“It was probably a good idea to use (that defense) with (ESM). We know, against Cortland on Thursday, we’re going to have to play our more aggressive defensive positions,” Beers said. “Tonight, they protected the ball and protected both Allyson (Bruns) and Makensie (Sinclair) pretty well.”
DiBlasi and Fierro both had seven goals to lead Oswego. DiBlasi tacked on three assists, while Fierro added a pair of assists. Amanda Connelly and Fritton both scored twice. Shiel rounded out Oswego’s scoring.
Connelly, Fritton and Shiel all added an assist.
“We shell-shocked that goalie. She played phenomenal. She’s one of the better goalies in Section III, and she showed it today,” Beers aid. “Obviously, score-wise, we squeezed in a lot behind her. But she still came up big several times for them today. Kudos to her.”
In net, Bruns made seven saves while Sinclair closed out the game, made one save in the final minutes of the contest.
“Allyson, not a strong first half, but much better in the second half,” Beers said. “But both goalies did pretty well tonight. Mackensie finished things up for us to secure that, which was good. Allyson, again, her last several games have been amazing.”
The Bucs (8-3) are now riding a five-game win streak. Oswego hosts Cortland on Thursday. The Bucs, at Cortland on April 11, defeated the Purple Tigers, 15-6.
But with a strong Cortland goaltender and draw-control player, Beers said Oswego is “going to have to be a little more prepared.”
“We still need to continue the shooting and the cutting that we had tonight. We’ve got to bring it into Thursday and Saturday,” Beers said. “We’re capable of doing that.”
