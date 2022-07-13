OSWEGO — A Farmington angler holds the grand-prize lead so far in the Lake Ontario Counties Summer Derby, which runs through July 31.
Bruce Raggi Jr. of Farmington caught a 28-pound salmon on July 2, weighing the fish at Hughes Marina in Williamson.
The fishing derby offers a $10,000 grand prize to the angler catching the largest salmon.
There is also competition within the Salmon, Lake Trout, Walleye, Brown Trout, and Rainbow/Steelhead divisions.
In each division, first place pays $1,000. The prize money is $600 for second, $300 for third, $200 for fourth, $100 for fifth, $75 for places 6-10, and $50 for places 11-20.
There are also weekly big-fish prizes.
Here are division updates as of noon Wednesday.
Maria Cortellini of Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania is in first place in the Salmon Division with a catch weighing 28 pounds.
Mexico’s Roy Hunsberger is in 11th place with a 25-pound, 1-ounce catch weighed at Woody’s Tackle & General Store in Pulaski. Oswego’s Stephanie Brace is in 20th place with a 23-pound, 10-ounce fish weighed at K&G Lodge in Oswego.
In the Brown Trout Division, the leader is Rochester’s Craig O’Brien with an 18-pound, 5-ounce catch weighed in Rochester.
Oswego’s Randall Converse is third with a 16-pound, 8-ounce fish weighed at K&G Lodge.
North Syracuse’s Jason Smola leads the Lake Trout Division with a 29-pound, 3-ounce catch weighed at Henderson Harbor.
Mexico’s Jan Chybinski is 19th with a 17-pound, 1-ounce fish weighed at Henderson Harbor.
In the Rainbow/Steelhead Division, the leader is Jeremiah Shepperson of Wrightsville, Pennsylvania with a 13-pound, 2-ounce fish weighed in Kent.
The Walleye Division leader is Lockport’s Arnold Jonathan with an 11-pound, 10-ounce catch weighed in Wilson.
See www.loc.org for registration information, updates and more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.