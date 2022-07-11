OSWEGO — The biggest prize in the Oswego Pro-Am team fishing tournament went to the team using the smallest boat.
Fishing aboard an 18.5-foot boat, Custom Deluxe hooked some huge fish both Saturday and Sunday to finish with 507.70 points to win the Pro Division. The first-place prize was $4,750 in cash plus a $200 Fat Nancy’s gift certificate and additional merchandise.
The Oswego Pro-Am featured 15 Pro Division teams and 16 Amateur Division teams competing over the weekend, with weigh-ins held across from La Parrilla on the Water on the city’s east side.
Custom Deluxe weighed 10 fish on Saturday with a total weight of 111.48 pounds. The team brought in the maximum of 12 fish on Sunday with a total weight of 176.22 pounds — including their heaviest fish weighing 23.18 pounds — to overwhelm the rest of the teams in the division.
Scoring was based on 10 points per fish, plus a point per pound. It added up to a whopping 507.70 points for Custom Deluxe.
Thrillseeker placed second in the Pro Division with 389.72 points. The team won $2,900 in cash, a $100 Fat Nancy’s gift certificate, and merchandise. Third place went to Oh Baby (384.50 points), which won $1,900 in cash, a $100 Fat Nancy’s gift certificate, and merchandise.
Cold Steel took fourth in the Pro Division with 363.34 points. They won $950 in cash and a $100 Fat Nancy’s gift certificate. Cold Steel also won $250 for catching the division’s biggest fish, a 24.72-pound salmon.
Taking fifth in the Pro Division was 5 More Minutes with 328.14 points. They won a $150 Fat Nancy’s gift certificate.
Wild Cat netted first place in the Amateur Division with 238.36 points. On Saturday, the team weighed four fish with a total weight of 34.56 pounds to stay in the hunt. On Sunday, Wild Cat weighed the division maximum of six fish and had a total weight of 103.80 pounds. Their second-day take included the division’s biggest fish, a 22.02-pound salmon worth an additional $250.
Wild Cat’s first-place prize included $1,750 in cash, a $200 Fat Nancy’s gift certificate, and merchandise.
Howell at the Sky placed second in the Amateur Division with 236.08 points and won $1,000 in cash, a $100 Fat Nancy’s gift certificate, and merchandise.
Warship, last year’s Amateur champion, took third this year with 226.92 points. They won $750 in cash and a $100 Fat Nancy’s gift certificate. Taking fourth with 212.78 points was Live Wire, which won $500 in cash and a $100 Fat Nancy’s gift certificate.
Bad Influence was fifth with 208.26 points and won a $100 Fat Nancy’s gift certificate. Thinkin’ Big placed sixth with 202.82 points and won a $50 Fat Nancy’s gift certificate.
Big Fish Friday
Many of the Oswego Pro-Am teams also entered the field for Stick’s Sports Bar and Grill Motel Big Fish Friday. The event awarded prize money to teams weighing the biggest three fish, plus a prize for the biggest fish caught during the event.
Lip Ripper took the first-place prize of $1,100 with three fish weighing a total of 57.30 pounds.
Taking the second prize of $550 was 5 More Minutes with a total weight of 53.08 pounds. Wild Cat won $450 for third with three fish weighing a total of 51.80 pounds.
CB II/A-TOM-MIK was fourth with a total weight of 50.42 pounds and won $300. Pure Mayhem took the fifth-place prize of $200 for three fish weighing a total of 49.70 pounds.
Paul Evanek and Dusty Shultz of Pirate’s Life won the $625 prize for bringing in the biggest fish, a 23.34-pound salmon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.