FULTON — The Fulton varsity softball team is returning a good amount of experience heading into the 2023 season.
And after a “pretty good offseason” which featured a lot of hitting work, first-year head coach Dan Gilmore said the main objectives of the first few weeks of practices were fielding, bunting and other “strategy-type things,” on top of the basic fundamentals.
However, the Red Raiders have either been in a gym or on the turf at G. Ray Bodley High School. “We have been on the dirt yet, so it’s tough to tell,” Gilmore added.
Fulton did have a scrimmage scheduled on Monday at Port Byron, but the Red Raiders won’t host a game until after the school’s spring break on April 12 when they host West Genesee. “Hopefully the weather clears up at some point,” Gilmore joked.
“We’re just trying to put them in situations in practice, keeping baserunners on the field in bunting situations, etc.,” Gilmore said of the early-season practices. “Just trying to put them in game-type situations in practice.”
“We’ve been getting a lot done: a lot of hitting, a lot of fielding and baserunning,” senior Riley Kempston said.
With a 5-13 record in 2022, the Red Raiders just missed out on sectionals. While Fulton wants to focus on getting “better every day,” Gilmore mentioned the team’s long-term goal is hitting the qualifying mark for sectionals, even if it is an open tournament this year.
Two of the team’s top hitters from last year — Kempston and Emma Spaulding, who had 13 hits apiece — do return to the squad. Spaulding, who took a majority of the Red Raiders’ innings on the mound last season as an eighth-grader, is expected to be Fulton’s primary pitcher again, Gilmore said.
Last season, Spaulding recorded 54.2 innings pitched with 41 strikeouts.
Gilmore also highlighted Gracie Dempsey who is a senior this year. Dempsey had five hits in 23 at-bats with four runs batted in during the 2022 campaign.
“We have some juniors that, I hope, are going to take a bigger role this year,” Gilmore said. “They showed bright spots last year, but it was sort of inconsistent. I’m hoping they can be more consistent, and so far they have been.”
Kempston said going into this year, her fifth year with the program, the team’s “getting along very well” during practices.
“I’ve noticed that the work ethic this year is a lot better than it has been in past years,” she said. “I’ve been friends with a lot of these girls for awhile, and it’s nice to see that they take me seriously. They don’t see me as a boss, but they see me just as a teammate.”
“I’m a little nervous, but I’m used to coaching this level with travel softball, coaching 18U and 16U players,” Gilmore said of his first season at the helm. “So far, mentally they seem a little stronger. They seem to playing loose, confident. Again, it’s hard to tell until we go up against another team on the dirt. … They’re OK with making mistakes, but they want to learn from those mistakes.”
