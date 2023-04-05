Fulton softball practice

Some players from the Fulton varsity softball team get ready to do some baserunning during a recent practice at G. Ray Bodley High School.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON — The Fulton varsity softball team is returning a good amount of experience heading into the 2023 season.

And after a “pretty good offseason” which featured a lot of hitting work, first-year head coach Dan Gilmore said the main objectives of the first few weeks of practices were fielding, bunting and other “strategy-type things,” on top of the basic fundamentals.

Recommended for you