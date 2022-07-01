OSWEGO — The Firefighters Little League team ended the regular season on a strong note Thursday, pulling ahead in the fifth for a 12-9 victory against Bosco’s in Majors Division action.
Bosco’s, the visiting squad, struck first in the opening frame after Carter Conaway drew a walk and advanced to third before maneuvering his way out of a rundown between third and home, crossing the plate for the game’s first run.
The Firefighters were able to quickly respond, however, with Will Peterson hitting a two-out triple to right-center before eventually coming home to score, tying the game at one.
After a scoreless second inning, Bosco’s was able to retake the lead in the top of the third. Ryan Battelle walked, stole second and third, and was able to score on a ball to the backstop, giving Bosco’s a 2-1 lead.
The Firefighters were able to strike back once again, this time taking their first lead of the game. With runners at the corners, a rundown between first and second allowed Cole Conzone to score from third, and Callen O’Connor came around to score later in the frame, giving the Firefighters a 3-2 lead.
The teams continued to trade blows into the fourth, as Derek DeCarr and Ethan Lamb both crossed the plate for Bosco’s, putting the squad back in front. In the bottom half of the inning, Nate Chetney came across to score after a pitch went to the backstop, while an RBI groundout by Conzone scored Peterson, giving the Firefighters a 5-4 lead.
Ryan Deary led off the fifth inning with a double for Bosco’s, and the next batter, Mason Seinoski, singled to drive Deary home and tie the game, 5-5.
In the bottom of the fifth, however, the Firefighters scored seven runs to break the game open, sending 11 hitters to the plate. Runs scored by O’Connor and Rippy Alvarado III made it 7-5, with an RBI groundout by Chetney extending the lead to three runs. An RBI single by Brody Gosier scored Peterson to add another run, and the Firefighters tacked on three more runs to take a 12-5 lead into the final inning.
Bosco’s wasn’t done yet, however. After Lamb and Conaway reached base with one out in the sixth, a two-run double by Battelle scored both to make it 12-7. Deary followed up with a single, and Seinoski singled to drive home Battelle. A single by Ian Rolfe allowed Deary to score, making it 12-9 with still just one out.
Firefighters’ pitcher Abraham Mays buckled down, however, retiring two of the next three batters he faced to seal a 12-9 win.
For the Firefighters, Peterson was 2-3 with a triple, a single, and three runs scored. Conzone had an RBI and two runs scored, Gosier had an RBI single and a run scored, while Chetney added an RBI and a run. Max Clarke, O’Connor, Alvarado III, and Grant Smith all scored runs.
Conzone pitched 3.2 innings for the Firefighters, allowing one hit while striking out eight batters. Mays threw the final 2.1 innings, striking out four.
For Bosco’s, Deary was 3-4 with a double, two singles, and two runs scored. Battelle went 1-2 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs. Seinoski was 2-4 with two singles and two RBIs, while Conaway scored a pair of runs. Lamb scored two runs, while DeCarr also scored a run.
Deary threw 3 innings for Bosco’s, recording five strikeouts. Conaway threw 1 inning, while Battelle tossed the final frame for Bosco’s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.