Final race in Winged Super Challenge set for Oswego Speedway Aug 12, 2022

OSWEGO — The third and final race in the Oswego Winged Super Challenge will take place Saturday at Oswego Speedway.

Winged supers from the International Supermodified Association and the Midwest Supermodified Series will compete in that 60-lap feature event.

The night will also include a 30-lap feature program for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.

The pits will open at 2:30 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 3:30 p.m. Time trials are set for 5 p.m., with heat racing beginning at 6 p.m.

Fans 16 and younger receive free general admission with a paid adult.

See www.oswegospeedway.com for ticket details and more information.
