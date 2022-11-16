POTSDAM — The Oswego State men’s basketball team traveled to Potsdam to take on the Clarkson Golden Knights on Tuesday. The Lakers established the lead early on cruised to a 94-69 victory.
The fifth-ranked Lakers improved to 3-0. Clarkson dropped to 0-2.
Oswego State led 45-40 at halftime and outscored the Knights 49-29 in the second half.
Devin Green poured in 23 points for the Lakers. He added four rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Green was 5-for-6 from 3-point range.
Jamal Achille had 18 points and seven boards, and Jeremiah Sparks notched 16 points and six rebounds. Ahkee Anderson canned 10 points, and Cartier Bowman grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds to go with his eight points.
Oswego State shot a blistering 41-for-77 (53.2 percent) from the field.
The Lakers charged out to a 14-2 lead with the help from Green, who started 4-for-4 on 3-point tries.
Oswego State’s shooting cooled a bit at the end of the half, and Clarkson pulled to within five points at the break.
In the second half, the Lakers built their largest lead, 27 points.
The Lakers dominated the paint throughout the contest, earning 58 of their points in the paint.
Ryan Miles-Ferguson paced Clarkson with 20 points, and Frankie Rainville added 16.
The Lakers will play at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Nazareth College in a highly anticipated rematch from last season.
The Golden Flyers (2-0) are playing sound basketball, shooting over 51% from the field as a team, while converting on almost 45% of their 3-point attempts.
