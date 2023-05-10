Fierro family

From left, Michael, Mark and Mia Fierro celebrate after Mia’s Senior Night for the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team on Tuesday. Michael also had his Senior Night for the baseball team earlier in the day.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Fierro family had a busy Tuesday.

Mark Fierro found himself running to the Fort Ontario baseball field to catch his son, Michael, and the Oswego varsity baseball team host Auburn for the Bucs’ Senior Night. That game was scheduled for 4:30 p.m., and the four senior Bucs would be recognized prior to the contest.

