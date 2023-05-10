From left, Michael, Mark and Mia Fierro celebrate after Mia’s Senior Night for the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team on Tuesday. Michael also had his Senior Night for the baseball team earlier in the day.
Mark Fierro found himself running to the Fort Ontario baseball field to catch his son, Michael, and the Oswego varsity baseball team host Auburn for the Bucs’ Senior Night. That game was scheduled for 4:30 p.m., and the four senior Bucs would be recognized prior to the contest.
Mark was able to catch a few inning of Oswego’s contest before he had to drive across town to Oswego High School for the Oswego varsity girls lacrosse team’s game against Syracuse City. Not only is Mark an assistant coach on the Bucs’ staff, but it was another Senior Night for the Fierro family — this time, for his daughter Mia.
It was the third Senior Night for the Fierro twins. Both Michael and Mia played soccer in the fall, and during the winter, Michael was part of the Bucs’ basketball team and Mia played for the girls hockey team. Mark is also an assistant coach for the girls hockey team — and was previously the head coach before stepping down going into the 2022-23 season.
“I told people that this wouldn’t hit me until the spring when it was baseball for Michael and lacrosse for Mia,” Mark said. “It hit me today, all in the same day. Luckily, the scheduling was perfect for that.”
Mark said that Michael grew up playing hockey, but switched to basketball later in high school. The twins played Little League together in the Port City, so Mark “worked with both of them in baseball.” But Mark and Mia have worked together in lacrosse since she was in kindergarten.
“A lot of these girls (on the varsity team) played together,” Mark said. “Nick Canale was always the head coach, and I’d help him out.”
Even though Michael isn’t a lacrosse player, he wasn’t afraid to show off some skills against his older sister, Katie Fierro, who is a junior at Oswego State and plays for the women’s lacrosse team, on the turf stadium once the game concluded.
“He’s got some mad skills,” Mark yelled, as soon as Michael scored on his older sister, who was playing some staunch defense.
Mark called it “bittersweet” as his twins’ high-school careers come to an end. In the fall, Mia will go to Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where she will study finance and accounting, while also playing for the women’s lacrosse team. Michael will go to SUNY Cortland in the fall to study physical and health education.
“It’s nice to see them finish off their careers here, and it’s nice to be a part of it to an extent,” Mark said. “They’ve had a good run, and I’ve had a lot of fun.”
While it was Senior Night, the seasons for both teams aren’t over yet. The Buc girls lacrosse team sits at 10-4, and still has a couple more regular-season games before the sectional tournament comes. The Oswego baseball team (4-9) also has a few more games before sectionals.
“Who knows what sectionals will bring?” Mark said. “The possibility exists that we could be playing for a few more weeks. We’ll enjoy it while we can.”
