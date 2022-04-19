ONEONTA — A 10th-inning home run for Tishawn Featherstone gave the Oswego State baseball team the lead on Saturday, propelling them to an 8-6 win, completing a series sweep over SUNY Oneonta.
Paul Tammaro led off the game with a double for the Lakers, but was stranded there after Red Dragons’ starter Kyle Roper worked out of the jam.
Roper settled in, retiring six straight across the second and third innings, and Oneonta’s offense backed him up for an early lead.
Anthony Foglia led off the bottom of the third with a single, advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt. Noah Frasca followed up with a double to left, scoring Foglia for a 1-0 Red Dragon lead. Michael Sabatine singled with two outs, and an error allowed Foglia to score.
Sabatine, who moved up to second on the error, advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on an RBI single from Anthony Gonzalez giving Oneonta a 3-0 lead.
The Lakers and their potent offense had an immediate response, however. Ryan Weiss connected on a solo home run in the fourth, putting Oswego State on the board.
A hit batter and consecutive singles loaded the bases, with a wild pitch from Roper allowing Featherstone to score from third. Roper limited the damage by getting Greg Carullo to pop out to first base, keeping the Red Dragon lead at 3-2.
Oneonta added a pair in the fifth, with Frasca drawing a walk to lead off the inning. He advanced to second on a fielder’s choice and stole third before Liam Kaseta hit a two-run homer to left, extending the lead to 5-2.
Roper struck out the side in the sixth, and worked around a pair of walks in the seventh to maintain the lead. In the eighth, however, Weiss connected with his second home run of the game, another solo shot that cut the Red Dragons’ lead to 5-3.
Roper returned to the mound for the ninth, and got C.J. McCarthy to ground back to the mound for the first out. Blake Van Dreason popped out to third base, forcing the Lakers down to their final out.
Jacob Levine, called upon to pinch-hit, drew a two-out walk to extend the inning. Brett Myers pinch-ran for Levine and advanced to second on a wild pitch, and an RBI single from Tammaro scored Myers to cut the lead to one.
With Tammaro at first, Ryan Enos sent a ball into center field that was misplayed, allowing Tammaro to come all the way around to score, tying the game, 5-5.
Roper got Kyle Lauria to ground out, ending the inning, and the Red Dragons saw themselves with a golden chance to win the game in the bottom half.
Connor Van Dreason issued a one-out walk to Patrick McGee, who advanced to second on a fielder’s choice. A walk to Frasca put two runners on with two outs, but Van Dreason got Barrett to ground out to send the game to extra innings.
After throwing all nine innings, Roper was relieved in the 10th, with Matthew Russo taking the mound for Oneonta. Lukas Olsson led off with a single into right field, and a base hit for Weiss put two runners on with no outs. The next batter, Featherstone, sent a three-run shot over the fence in left-center, breaking the game open and giving the Lakers an 8-5 lead.
Van Dreason remained on the mound in the 10th for Oswego State, and Sabatine led off with a single for Oneonta, moving to third after a pickoff attempt went awry. Van Dreason got Kaseta to foul out, with a groundout from Gonzalez scoring Sabatine to make it 8-6.
The RBI groundout, while bringing in a run, was also the second out of the inning, and Van Dreason got Sean Liquori swinging to end the game, locking up an 8-6 win for the Lakers.
Weiss went 3-5 with two home runs and two RBIs, while Featherstone was 1-4 with the three-run homer. Tammaro went 2-4 with a double and an RBI, while Olsson, McCarthy, and Blake Van Dreason all added base hits.
Anthony Van Fossen got the start for the Lakers, allowing five runs in five innings of work. Alek Conrad threw 3.1 scoreless innings of relief, and Connor Van Dreason earned the win, allowing a run in 1.2 innings.
Oswego State (19-6, 9-0 SUNYAC) remains unbeaten in conference play. The Lakers host Clarkson University for a doubleheader today, with the first game scheduled for 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.