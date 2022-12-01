OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team won its home opener Wednesday 43-22 over Watertown.
Oswego sprinted out to a 21-9 first-quarter lead and cruised to the triumph.
Sophia Babcock swished in 19 points for the Bucs, and Adriana Ellis scored 10 points. Maria Sweet contributed nine points.
Penelope Brown topped Watertown with eight points.
Coach Joe Babcock said the Bucs came out ready to play, opening up a big first-quarter lead.
“Our senior point guard Sophia Babcock came out aggressive. She hit five threes in the first quarter, and that really had us rolling,” Coach Babcock said.
The second quarter was a defensive battle and the teams were having a tough time finding room to score, the coach said.
Oswego held a 26-12 advantage at halftime.
“The kids came out playing so hard. I was really happy with our intensity,” Coach Babcock said. “Adriana Ellis is our motor on the defensive end. She seemed to get a piece of every ball.”
Watertown made some adjustments and came out little more aggressive in the third quarter. The Cyclones outscored the Bucs 8-5 in the quarter.
The Buccaneers led 31-20 going into the fourth quarter.
“We needed to respond on the defensive end in the fourth quarter, and that’s exactly what our kids did. Their legs were tired, but they continued to apply pressure,” the coach said.
The Bucs limited Watertown to one field goal in the last quarter to secure the 43-22 triumph.
“Maria Sweet is an eighth-grader playing varsity this year. She started getting aggressive in the fourth and getting to the free-throw line and knocking them down. That was big,” Coach Babcock said. “It was a very good team effort tonight.”
Completing the scoring in the game for Oswego were Alexa Kuzawski with two points, Allyson Bruns with two points, and Riley Reynolds with one point.
