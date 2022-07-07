FULTON — One of the highlights of the season for fans and racing teams takes place this Saturday at Fulton Speedway when Ryan Phelps Auto Sales presents racing and Family Autograph Night.
The racing program will include features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman, plus the AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites.
During intermission, fans of all ages will be able to go trackside to get up close to all the cars and meet their favorite drivers for photos, autographs, hero cards, and giveaways.
The pits open at 4 p.m., the grandstands open at 5 p.m., and racing starts at 7 p.m.
Fans 18 and younger receive free general admission.
Last week’s feature winners Chris Cunningham (Modifieds), Andrew Buff and Alan Fink (Sportsman), Casey Cunningham (Hobby Stocks), and Skylar Greenfield (Novice Sportsman) will look for repeat performances, but they will have to hold off strong competition.
Here are the leaders in Fulton Speedway points in the various divisions.
Modifieds: Tim Sears Jr. (434), Dave Marcuccilli (404), Ron Davis III (383), Marshall Hurd (374), Corey Barker (345).
Sportsman: Chris Mackey (412), Andrew Buff (405), Amy Holland (385), Cody Manitta (370), A.J. Miller (366).
Hobby Stocks: Ron Hawker (404), Casey Cunningham (400), Bob Buono (394), Brennan Fitzgibbons (366), Ron Marsden (362).
