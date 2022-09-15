OSWEGO — Shortly after the clay started to be laid down on the asphalt track at Oswego Speedway, Mayor Billy Barlow and Jeff Hachmann, Super DIRT Week executive director of events, dished the dirt about the excitement leading up to the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week.
The huge week of racing is scheduled for Oct. 3-9. Super DIRT Week has been hosted by Oswego Speedway since 2016, and the event, billed as “Racing’s Biggest Party,” will see more than 20,000 fans come to the area with hundreds of campers on the speedway grounds.
“It’s an honor for the city of Oswego to be able to host Super DIRT Week again,” Barlow said Wednesday in a Zoom media conference. “The excitement builds each and every year.”
With Super DIRT Week observing its milestone 50th running this year, there are even more special events and activities planned.
Lighthouse Lanes, located across from the speedway, will host a Kickoff Party, open to everyone, the night of Sunday, Oct. 2. And starting Oct. 4, there will be corn hole tournaments for drivers and fans throughout the week.
The week will also include charity events such as a pancake breakfast and a golf tourney.
Racecars including the Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, the DIRTcar Sportsman, and the DIRTcar Pro Stocks will be arriving and checking in at the speedway leading up to Wednesday, Oct. 5, the first day of the cars getting on the track for practice.
On Oct. 5, the racing machines will cruise through the streets of Oswego in the parade, presented by Harborfest. Fans are encouraged to check out the cars, and then go to the track to watch practice from 2-5 p.m. Admission along the frontstretch grandstands is free for the practice session.
There are other fan activities throughout the week. Each night from Oct. 5-8 at the speedway, after the racing has concluded, a DJ will play music at The Island stage. On Oct. 8, Dirt Road Ruckus will have a concert open to all fans starting at 10 p.m.
For the racing events on Oct. 6 and 7, Oswego residents can buy one ticket and get one free, with free admission for ages 12 and younger and a special reduced admission price for college students.
On-track action on Oct. 6 will include time trials for the Pro Stocks and 358 Modifieds, plus heats for the 358 Modifieds. There will also be the Past Champions Race for former Big-Block Modified Super DIRT Week champions.
Friday Night Lights on Oct. 7 will be highlighted by qualifying heats for the Super DIRTcar Series and Sportsman competitors.
The DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 and the Salute to the Troops 150 for the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds will headline the program on Oct. 8. Joining the DIRTcar Pro Stock field this year will be NASCAR icons Kenny Schrader and Kenny Wallace. It’ll be their first return to Oswego Speedway in 30 years and first time racing on the dirt-covered track.
On Oct. 9, Super DIRT Week concludes with the running of the DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 and the $50,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars 200 for the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds.
It’s a dizzying array of action jammed into one week, made even more special this year with the milestone 50th running of Super DIRT Week.
“This year of course being the 50th anniversary, I don’t think it’s a stretch to say it’s going to be the biggest Super DIRT Week event here in Oswego to date. We’re looking forward to that,” Barlow said.
Super DIRT Week began at “The Mile” at the state fairgrounds in Syracuse in 1972. The scene shifted to Oswego Speedway in 2016, and it took a herculean effort for Super DIRT Week officials and those from the city, Oswego County and Oswego Speedway to complete all the necessary preparations for it to happen.
“There’s not too many facilities that can handle the magnitude of this event and the number of campers and the influx people that come from all over. So there were very few options,” Hachmann said. “Central New York and this area is where Super DIRT Week belongs. In 2016 it was announced by the governor it was staying in New York and coming to Oswego 80 days before we loaded a camper in.”
Hachmann pointed out there were several boxes that needed to be checked to have the event on a privately owned property such as permits and other logistics. He said all the local officials extended full cooperation to make Super DIRT Week in Oswego a reality.
“They really embraced it,” he said.
With no time to waste, DIRTcar and local officials went right to work.
“After meeting Jeff and working with all the guys behind the scenes at DIRT — and with of course Oswego being such a racing community to begin with — we naturally embraced the event and looked forward to having it,” Barlow said. “Quite frankly, each and every year that it’s come, every single year that relationship has gotten tighter and tighter between the city organization, the dirt organization, and the community at large.
“Selfishly as mayor of this city and a race fan and supporter of the speedway, I want to do everything I can to roll out that red carpet … and get them to just keep this event here for many, many years to come. It’s an important part of our racing history, of our local history, and it’s so advantageous to the businesses and residents of this community economically speaking that we’d be foolish to not try to do our best to host Super DIRT Week and keep the event here. It’s an honor to work with these guys and experience all the events that come with DIRT Week.”
The mayor pointed out that there is a Super DIRT Week countdown clock counting down the days until the big event. For many, Super DIRT Week starts with the cars parading through the city streets the Wednesday afternoon of that week.
“To see everybody come out on the streets and the support from that, that really just led us to where we are this year,” Hachmann said. “Everything we’re doing is around celebrating the 50th, the foundation that was created at The Mile that is now living on in Oswego. This is going to be bigger and better than ever.”
Barlow said hosting Super DIRT Week is special not only because of all the exciting racing and activities, but because it gives a nice boost to the local economy.
“It’s a whole new chapter we’ve been able to write for Oswego Speedway and the Oswego racing community since Super DIRT Week started in Oswego,” Barlow said. “Economically what it does for this city is really hard to explain. It’s an event where the city almost doubles or even triples in size in terms of the amount of people here because of the sold-out campgrounds and the amount of people who travel in.”
He said that in the first year or two when Super DIRT Week was in Oswego, many of those attending from out of town would stay at the campgrounds the majority of the time. Since then, he said, more and more have made a point to patronize the local businesses and restaurants.
One of the special events this year is the Past Champions Race. Hachmann said that the son of inaugural Super DIRT Week champion Buzzie Reutimann is working on getting him a car to race in that event. Other former champs including Kenny Brightbill, Richie Tobias Jr., and Gary Balough will be on hand to challenge the modern-day champs such as Larry Wight, Mat Williamson, Brett Hearn and others.
“That’s what that Thursday is going to be. It’s going to be a whole celebration of the 50th anniversary with our champions. We’re going to have autograph sessions and the Past Champions Race. We’ve got special gifts for them,” Hachmann said.
The clay racing surface itself was another topic of discussion.
“We had some challenges with the track last year, but we learned a lot,” Hachmann said. “That clay sat there for two years because we didn’t race in the COVID year. We learned. We took notes.”
He said that beginning Wednesday, the clay was being put on slowly utilizing high-tech equipment.
“Once it’s laid out they’ll start grooming it. Obviously, a little wind and sun won’t hurt anything. We need to get it dried out so we can start to manage the moisture ourselves,” he said.
Hachmann said that Jeremie Corcoran, who came in to help try to fix the issues last year, is now taking on the responsibility of working with the team right off the bat. He has laid down clay all over the country at different racetracks, he said.
“We’re thinking the 50th is going to be extra special with the racing now also,” Hachmann said.
Barlow said the racing during Super DIRT Week is unlike what fans see on a typical asphalt Saturday night at Oswego Speedway.
“You go one time and you’re hooked. It’s just really incredible racing,” he said, noting that with the supermodifieds on asphalt, it’s more about the drivers and cars getting into a rhythm and setting down fast lap times.
“DIRTcar racing is more about sliding up in front of the other guy and getting that position and trying to hold it. It really makes for a wild show,” Barlow said. “You don’t want to miss a lap of that 200-lap race on Sunday. It’s really a whole different experience.”
Barlow said it’s an honor for the city to host Super DIRT Week.
“It’s become one of the biggest events if not the biggest event of the year for Oswego County and certainly here in this city,” he said. “It’s great to add to our racing history, and I can’t wait to get out to the track and see the dirt and the cars.”
See www.SuperDIRTWeek.com for ticket details and complete schedule information.
