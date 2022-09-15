Super DIRT Week

Mat Williamson celebrates in Oswego Speedway victory lane after winning the $50,000 first-place prize in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200, the main event of the 2021 NAPA Super DIRT Week. This year’s Super DIRT Week is set for Oct. 3-9.

 Tom Morris photo

OSWEGO — Shortly after the clay started to be laid down on the asphalt track at Oswego Speedway, Mayor Billy Barlow and Jeff Hachmann, Super DIRT Week executive director of events, dished the dirt about the excitement leading up to the 50th running of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week.

The huge week of racing is scheduled for Oct. 3-9. Super DIRT Week has been hosted by Oswego Speedway since 2016, and the event, billed as “Racing’s Biggest Party,” will see more than 20,000 fans come to the area with hundreds of campers on the speedway grounds.

