MEXICO — First-year coach Michael Ostrom is working from the ground up with the Mexico varsity baseball team.
Ostrom, who’s originally from Watertown and moved to the area for a job, is the Tigers’ third coach in three years. Prior to coaching, Ostrom went to school at Brockport State and played football, eventually playing semi-pro football for the Watertown Red & Black.
Then, he started working with kids at the Children’s Home in Watertown, and eventually transferred to an all-boys school, Mountain Lake Academy, in Lake Placid. He started a couple sports teams up there — basketball and flag football — that scrimmaged against a couple local high schools.
But when he moved to the Mexico area for a new job that had more flexible hours, he got the idea to become a high school coach — and just in his luck, the Mexico baseball job opened up.
“I interviewed against a couple people, and I think my background kind of got me the job — just working with kids in general, and I’m very organized,” Ostrom said. “I’m super excited.”
Ostrom’s main goal is to “bring back the excitement of Mexico baseball.” A team that hasn’t had a winning record since 2010 — and the Tigers went 3-13 in 2022, finishing third in the Onondaga High School League Liberty 2 division — Ostrom said the goal is to get back to sectionals.
“Every hit counts. Every throw counts. We can’t get outside (on the field), so right now we’re taking every throw, every groundball and every hit seriously. Right now, we have the mentality of, ‘What does it take? Everybody,’” Ostrom said. “That means players, parents, coaches — we all need to bring back the excitement to Mexico as a community and our school and everything overall.”
Given that Ostrom doesn’t work in the school district, he didn’t know any of his players prior to tryouts and the opening practices. Since there has been a lot of coaching turnover over the last few years, Ostrom mentioned in his interview with the school district, he said “everyone gets a fresh start” this season.
With that fresh start comes “a rebuilding year,” Ostrom said, especially with a young roster. The Tigers have four freshmen and three sophomores on their 12-player roster. Ostrom added that he might move a couple players up from the junior varsity squad “here and there” with some underclassmen that are “hungry” to play.
“However, I’d say our most talented players right now are two of our freshmen: Brayden Mack and Carter Robert. They’re going to be with us for four years, and I’m super excited to have them,” Ostrom said. “I’d have to say our go-to guy right now (on the mound) is Brayden Mack, and he’s a freshman. He throws like 85 miles an hour.”
“Brayden’s a great ballplayer, and he’s been playing since he was a little kid,” junior Jacob Poissant said. “We’ve got a lot of young talent. So the future’s bright.”
Poissant was named the “main captain” of Mexico this season after a vote by his teammates. There are also two co-captains, Ostrom noted.
Ostrom said when the players voted for captains, he showed them some bullet points about what made a good captain: “a strong passion to win, an ability to hold people accountable, and just a good overall sportsmanship-type player — a role model.” Holding players accountable was another key aspect of Ostrom not working in the school district, since he won’t see the players during the school day outside of practice.
Poissant, last season, led the Tigers with 14 hits. He also recorded three runs batted in and nine stolen bases.
“I just want to go out there a be a role model, and show my other teammates how to do something if they don’t know how do it; and help them if they’re doing something wrong — just being a leader,” Poissant said. “I think Coach Ostrom’s going to stick with us. He’s going to help build our program up to what it used to be and make this team great.”
While Mexico did return Poissant at the plate, Ostrom noted defensively the Tigers lost a lot of pitching after graduating a few seniors. Seniors Evan Caroccio, Connor Dubois and Kian Long took up a bulk of innings on the mound. That’s where Mack comes in, Ostrom said — and another pair of freshmen are “probably going to be the three main pitchers” this season.
Historically, Mexico hasn’t been able to play a lot of home games due to field conditions with poor draining, forcing the Tigers to play a lot of away games. Mexico’s season is slated to begin on Monday at Hannibal, and the Tigers’ first home game is scheduled for April 13 against Chittenango.
But as Ostrom tries to build Mexico back up, he already told his players the “community will be there.”
“I already gave them a heads up, ‘Prepare every game like it’s an away game.’ Our community will be there for us if we play those away games, and we’re taking it as every game will be an away game. If we get a home game, great,” Ostrom said. I think we’ve got a good thing going right now. … I’m the third coach in three years, and I plan on being here for a long time.”
