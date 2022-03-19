DAVENPORT, Fl. — The Oswego State baseball team won its eighth consecutive game on Thursday, pulling away in the middle innings and holding on for a 9-4 win over Beloit College.
The Lakers got going early, with Ryan Enos hitting a solo home run in the second at-bat of the game. A pair of walks and two stolen bases from Kyle Lauria put runners at the corners, and a failed pickoff attempt at first base allowed Lauria to score, giving the Lakers a 2-0 lead.
Beloit had a quick answer in the first, however, with back-to-back hits from James Wicker and Garrison Fer putting runners at second and third with nobody out. Wicker eventually scored on a wild pitch from Oswego State starter Thomas Pecchia, and Fer was driven home on an RBI groundout, tying the game 2-2 after one.
Oswego State plated another pair in the second, with Enos hitting a double to right-center, driving in two runs and giving the Lakers a 4-2 lead. Colin Williams extended the lead to 5-2 with an RBI single in the fourth, and another clutch hit from Enos later in the inning drove in two more.
The runs kept coming for the Lakers, with a Paul Tammaro solo home run extending the Lakers’ lead to 8-2 in the sixth inning. Beloit got the run back in the bottom half of the inning with a solo shot from Matt O’Leary, making it an 8-3 game.
A wild pitch from Connor Van Dreason allowed another Buccaneer run to score in the seventh, cutting the lead to 8-4, but that was as close as Beloit would get for the rest of the day. Enos hit his second home run of the game in the top of the ninth to make it 9-4, and Tony Poveda struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning to seal the victory for Oswego State.
Enos was 4-5 in the win, with two home runs, six RBI, and two runs scored. Tammaro went 2-4, with a home run and an RBI along with three runs scored. Jacob Levine went 2-4, while Williams added an RBI single for the Lakers.
Pecchia earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs across five innings of work. He struck out six batters without surrendering a walk. Ben Geiger threw an inning in relief, allowing two runs, while Van Dreason tossed a pair of scoreless innings and Poveda shut the door with a scoreless ninth.
It was the eighth consecutive win for Oswego State (9-2), which continued its Florida trip with a contest against the University of Southern Maine that ended after press time on Friday. The Lakers will play #13 Johns Hopkins at 9 a.m. Saturday before returning to open their home schedule with a doubleheader against SUNY Cobleskill on March 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.